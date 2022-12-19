Ravens Sign Guard John Simpson to Practice Squad

The Ravens have signed guard John Simpson to the practice squad as a veteran exception.

The 25-year-old Simpson was a fourth-round pick by Las Vegas in 2020 out of Clemson. He started every game at left guard for the Raiders in 2021, helping them make the playoffs. Simpson started the first two games this season and appeared in 11 contests before he was released Dec. 10.

He's 6-foot-4 and 321 pounds, and is known for his strength. He put up 34 bench press reps at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and was a high school state champion wrestler in South Carolina. Simpson was a two-time national champion at Clemson and first-team All-American in 2019.