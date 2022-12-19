Ravens Sign Guard John Simpson to Practice Squad

Dec 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121922-Simpson
Rick Scuteri/AP Photos
Las Vegas Raiders offensive guard John Simpson (76) plays against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas.

The Ravens have signed guard John Simpson to the practice squad as a veteran exception.

The 25-year-old Simpson was a fourth-round pick by Las Vegas in 2020 out of Clemson. He started every game at left guard for the Raiders in 2021, helping them make the playoffs. Simpson started the first two games this season and appeared in 11 contests before he was released Dec. 10.

He's 6-foot-4 and 321 pounds, and is known for his strength. He put up 34 bench press reps at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and was a high school state champion wrestler in South Carolina. Simpson was a two-time national champion at Clemson and first-team All-American in 2019.

To make room for Simpson, outside linebacker Julian Stanford was released from the practice squad. Stanford appeared in one game for the Ravens, playing 12 snaps on special teams Week 12 against Jacksonville.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Confident Ravens Can Fix Passing Attack

John Harbaugh isn't offering injury updates this time of year. Ravens talked about run-pass ratio after Cleveland. Harbaugh wanted more snaps for David Ojabo.

news

Justin Tucker, Kevin Zeitler Finish First in Pro Bowl Fan Voting

Justin Tucker and Kevin Zeitler led the fan voting at their respective positions for the 2023 Pro Bowl. Roquan Smith, Mark Andrews, Patrick Ricard and Tyler Linderbaum finish second in AFC fan voting.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Browns

Rookie David Ojabo had just one defensive snap. Justice Hill gets as many snaps as J.K. Dobbins. Brandon Stephens replaces Marcus Peters.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Take Division Lead With Tough Schedule Ahead

Mitch Trubisky bounces back for Steelers after throwing three interceptions against Ravens. Deshaun Watson continues to improve after suspension.

news

Late for Work 12/19: Reports Indicate Lamar Jackson Is Expected to Return This Week

The loss hurt the Ravens' AFC North odds, but they still control their destiny. Reports indicate Lamar Jackson is expected to return this week

news

How the Ravens Can Clinch a Playoff Spot

The Ravens can punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win against the Falcons and losses by two contenders.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Gives Messi Props, Ravens React to Wild World Cup Finale

With the Ravens having Sunday off, much of the team was tuned in for the action. Lamar Jackson showed respect to both team's legendary players, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 15

The Dolphins' slide could continue. Hope the Lions stay hot. The Bucs could put the Ravens ahead.

news

What the Browns Said After Beating Ravens

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns talk about their big Week 15 win over Baltimore.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Loss in Cleveland

The Ravens ran the ball well but didn't do much else well offensively. Fourth down makes the difference. Even Justin Tucker had a rare bad night.

news

Ravens' Offensive Woes Continue in Loss to Browns

The Ravens were held without a touchdown for the first time all season in their 13-3 loss to the Browns.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising