Ravens Sign Marlon Humphrey to Five-Year Contract Extension

The Ravens have signed All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a five-year extension that keeps him in Baltimore through the 2026 season.
"Marlon is the type of player we want in Baltimore," Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta stated. "Besides his obvious talents as a playmaking corner, he's a passionate competitor who craves winning. Marlon has been a stalwart in our community, and we are excited that he's going to remain with us for seven seasons."
Humphrey had two years remaining on his rookie deal, so he's now on a seven-year contract. According to reports, the extension is worth $98.75 million with an average salary of $19.5 million per year, making Humphrey one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.
The Ravens have a handful of young stars that they are working to keep in Baltimore, so inking Humphrey to the long-term deal crosses one big-ticket item off the list. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. are other 2019 Pro Bowlers who will be up for an extension in the coming years.
"These are difficult deals to reach, and the credit goes to Pat Moriarty and Joel Segal for working together to get it done," DeCosta said. "We give a big congratulations to Marlon and his family. This is a good day for the Ravens."
Other young cornerbacks have signed extensions in recent weeks. The Bills' Tre'Davious White inked a four-year, $70 million extension and Rams' Jalen Ramsey signed a five-year deal reportedly worth up to $105 million.
The Ravens signed Humphrey's fellow starting cornerback, Marcus Peters, to a three-year, $42 million extension near the end of last season, so Baltimore will have arguably the NFL's top cornerback duo for years to come.
Humphrey has grown into one of the best cornerbacks in the game and arguably the Ravens' most indispensable defensive player. The 2017 first-round pick out of Alabama has been everything the Ravens could have asked for and more.
He has the speed and agility to keep up with any wide receiver, yet also plays with the physicality of a safety. He's been a big-time playmaker the past two seasons. Last year, Humphrey made three interceptions, forced two fumbles and returned two fumbles for touchdowns. His punchout and recovery in Pittsburgh last year essentially won the game in overtime.
Humphrey has picked up where he left off this season. He intercepted the Browns' Baker Mayfield in Week 1, then made a game-changing punchout in Houston in Week 2. Humphrey showed off his physicality in the "Monday Night Football" loss to the Chiefs.
Humphrey has played in 49 games (31 starts), racking up 150 tackles, eight interceptions, 44 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Since 2017, Humphrey is one of two NFL defenders (joining Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore) to produce at least 40 passes defensed, eight interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
