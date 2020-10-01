Ravens Sign Marlon Humphrey to Five-Year Contract Extension

Oct 01, 2020 at 09:38 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100120-Marlon-Humphrey-Contract

The Ravens have signed All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a five-year extension that keeps him in Baltimore through the 2026 season.

"Marlon is the type of player we want in Baltimore," Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta stated. "Besides his obvious talents as a playmaking corner, he's a passionate competitor who craves winning. Marlon has been a stalwart in our community, and we are excited that he's going to remain with us for seven seasons."

Humphrey had two years remaining on his rookie deal, so he's now on a seven-year contract. According to reports, the extension is worth $98.75 million with an average salary of $19.5 million per year, making Humphrey one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.

The Ravens have a handful of young stars that they are working to keep in Baltimore, so inking Humphrey to the long-term deal crosses one big-ticket item off the list. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. are other 2019 Pro Bowlers who will be up for an extension in the coming years.

"These are difficult deals to reach, and the credit goes to Pat Moriarty and Joel Segal for working together to get it done," DeCosta said. "We give a big congratulations to Marlon and his family. This is a good day for the Ravens."

Other young cornerbacks have signed extensions in recent weeks. The Bills' Tre'Davious White inked a four-year, $70 million extension and Rams' Jalen Ramsey signed a five-year deal reportedly worth up to $105 million.

The Ravens signed Humphrey's fellow starting cornerback, Marcus Peters, to a three-year, $42 million extension near the end of last season, so Baltimore will have arguably the NFL's top cornerback duo for years to come.

Humphrey has grown into one of the best cornerbacks in the game and arguably the Ravens' most indispensable defensive player. The 2017 first-round pick out of Alabama has been everything the Ravens could have asked for and more.

He has the speed and agility to keep up with any wide receiver, yet also plays with the physicality of a safety. He's been a big-time playmaker the past two seasons. Last year, Humphrey made three interceptions, forced two fumbles and returned two fumbles for touchdowns. His punchout and recovery in Pittsburgh last year essentially won the game in overtime.

Humphrey has picked up where he left off this season. He intercepted the Browns' Baker Mayfield in Week 1, then made a game-changing punchout in Houston in Week 2. Humphrey showed off his physicality in the "Monday Night Football" loss to the Chiefs.

Humphrey has played in 49 games (31 starts), racking up 150 tackles, eight interceptions, 44 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Since 2017, Humphrey is one of two NFL defenders (joining Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore) to produce at least 40 passes defensed, eight interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Best Photos of Marlon Humphrey

Check out the top shots from the Ravens' freshly extended cornerback.

CB Marlon Humphrey
1 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
2 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
3 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
4 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
5 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
6 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
7 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
8 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
9 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
10 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
11 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
12 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
13 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
14 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
15 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
16 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
17 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
18 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
19 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
20 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
21 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
22 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
23 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
24 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
25 / 25

CB Marlon Humphrey

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Add Another Pass Rusher?

Does Gus Edwards deserve a bigger slice of the pie? Will Devin Duvernay have more of an offensive role? How will the Ravens learn from the loss? 
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Washington

The game will be broadcast on CBS in the Baltimore-Washington markets.
news

Late for Work 10/1: Has Gus Edwards Earned a Larger Role in the Offense?

Upon further review, did the Ravens really abandon the run too early? Is Ravens-Washington Football Team a rivalry game?
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Washington

Everyone on the Ravens 53-man roster participated in Wednesday's practice. Rookie defensive end Chase Young (groin) did not practice for Washington.
news

Lamar Jackson's Answer to Pulling Off Comebacks

The Ravens quarterback is 0-5 when trailing by 10 or more points. Here's how he plans to address it.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Opponents are Keying on Mark Andrews 

Brandon Williams feels at home at nose guard. Steelers-Titans postponement is a reminder of COVID concerns. Devin Duvernay, James Proche II could have larger offensive roles.
news

Eisenberg: What the 'MNF' Loss to Chiefs Means for Ravens

The Ravens aren't as good as the Chiefs right now, but there's still plenty to like and don't be so sure you know what will happen down the line.
news

COVID-19 Isn't Stopping Ravens From Being in the Community … With Robots

Guard Bradley Bozeman and his wife, Nikki, held a drive-through food distribution Tuesday in Baltimore.
news

Defensive Back Marcus Gilchrist Signed to Practice Squad

Veteran defensive back Marcus Gilchrist has joined Baltimore's practice squad. 
news

Late for Work 9/30: 'Back Off on the Doom and Gloom for the Ravens'

Ravens tumble in power rankings, slipping out of the top five in one publication. Should the Ravens have stuck with the run game against the Chiefs? Has Baltimore's pass rush gotten worse?
news

How the Ravens Plan to Regroup After Tough Loss

The last time the Ravens lost a regular season game at home, they responded with 12 straight wins. They insist that losing again to Kansas City is another setback that will fuel them.

Advertising