Ravens Sign Marlon Humphrey to Five-Year Contract Extension

The Ravens have a handful of young stars that they are working to keep in Baltimore, so inking Humphrey to the long-term deal crosses one big-ticket item off the list. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. are other 2019 Pro Bowlers who will be up for an extension in the coming years.

"These are difficult deals to reach, and the credit goes to Pat Moriarty and Joel Segal for working together to get it done," DeCosta said. "We give a big congratulations to Marlon and his family. This is a good day for the Ravens."

Other young cornerbacks have signed extensions in recent weeks. The Bills' Tre'Davious White inked a four-year, $70 million extension and Rams' Jalen Ramsey signed a five-year deal reportedly worth up to $105 million.

The Ravens signed Humphrey's fellow starting cornerback, Marcus Peters, to a three-year, $42 million extension near the end of last season, so Baltimore will have arguably the NFL's top cornerback duo for years to come.