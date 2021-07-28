Ravens Sign Quarterback Kenji Bahar

Jul 28, 2021 at 09:18 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Kenji Bahar, a Baltimore native and former Calvert Hall quarterback, has been signed to the 90-man roster and was on the field for Wednesday's first full-team training camp practice.

Bahar was signed by the Ravens earlier this offseason and saw plenty of reps during rookie minicamp in May before being released in June.

He played collegiately at Monmouth (N.J.) University, where he set school records for touchdown passes (70), passing yards (9,642) and 300-yard games (9). Bahar was a two-year starter at Calvert Hall and threw 18 touchdowns as a senior.

Bahar becomes the fourth quarterback on Baltimore's training camp roster, joining Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley, who are competing for the backup role behind Lamar Jackson.

