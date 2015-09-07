 Skip to main content
Ravens Sign Three More To Practice Squad

Sep 07, 2015 at 08:30 AM
The Ravens have added three more players to their practice squad.

General Manager Ozzie Newsome signed a pair of receivers and a tight end after signing seven players to the practice squad Sunday.

The new additions are:

-  WR Daniel Brown

-  TE Dominique Jones

-  WR Jeremy Ross

They will join safety Nick Perry, wide receiver Jeremy Butler, quarterback Bryn Renner, outside linebacker Brennen Beyer, offensive linemen Kaleb Johnson and De'Ondre Wesley, and tight end Konrad Reuland.

Ross is the most intriguing addition because the former Detroit Lion has NFL experience as a returner, an area where the Ravens have a clear need. As Detroit's top returner last year, Ross averaged 25.4 yards on kickoff returns and 8.9 yards on punt returns.

Putting him on the practice squad will give the Ravens a chance to get a good look at him before determining whether to move him to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's opener in Denver.

Jones is another newcomer to Baltimore. He first entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2012, and he's bounced around seven teams during that time. He spent training camp with the Denver Broncos before getting cut Saturday.

Jones has played in 13 games during  his career, including three starts, and has three catches for 42 yards.

Brown is the known commodity of the group, as he earned his way onto the practice squad after a stellar finish to the preseason. Brown proved his value late in last week's game against the Falcons, blocking a punt and hauling in a touchdown catch to nearly rally the Ravens from a 14-point deficit.  

Brown tweeted Monday about the excitement of extending his time in Baltimore after initially getting cut Friday.

