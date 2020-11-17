Ravens Sign Tight End Luke Willson to Practice Squad

Nov 17, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111720-Wilson
Bill Kostroun/AP Photos
Ravens New TE Luke Wilson

As expected, the Ravens have addressed their depth at tight end after the season-ending knee injury to Nick Boyle.

Luke Willson, an eight-year veteran who has spent most of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, has been signed to the practice squad.

The 30-year-old Willson has caught 110 passes for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns during his career, and he was with the Seahawks for five games this season before being released on Nov. 3. Willson had two stints with Seattle (2013-17, 2019-20) and he spent the 2018 season with the Detroit Lions.

The injury to Boyle left Mark Andrews as the only true tight end on the 53-man roster, although fullback Patrick Ricard can also play tight end. Baltimore has tight ends Sean Culkin and Xavier Gamble on the practice squad, however Willson has more experience. He reached the Super Bowl in his first two seasons (2013-14) with Seattle, and caught at least 15 passes in each of his first five NFL seasons.

Rookie safety Geno Stone has been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Stone, a seventh-round pick from Iowa, has been active the last two games and played 38 total snaps on special teams and two snaps on defense.

Boyle has been placed on injured reserve along with cornerback Terrell Bonds, who suffered a knee injury Sunday against the New England Patriots.

