Ravens Sign Tight End To Practice Squad, Cut Another

Nov 17, 2014 at 06:47 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

17_AllenReisner_news.jpg


The Ravens have swapped a pair of tight ends on the practice squad.

The team signed Allen Reisner to the practice squad Monday, and cut Emmanuel Ogbuehi.

Reisner, 26, is in his fourth NFL season and has spent time with the Jaguars, Vikings and Patriots. He was most recently cut from the Patriots practice squad in early September.

Reisner has spent some time on the active rosters for Minnesota and Jacksonville, and has played in 15 games during his career. He has seven catches for 58 yards and no touchdowns during that time.

The Iowa product was originally an undrafted prospect in 2011.

Bringing in Reisner gives the Ravens another tight end with some playing experience after the Chiefs claimed Philip Supernaw off the practice squad last week.

Ogbuehi was cut after spending the last six weeks on the Ravens practice squad.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Arthur Maulet Has Steelers Games 'Circled on My Calendar for Sure'

Ben Cleveland's improvement secured his roster spot. John Harbaugh discusses the practice squad and the strategy that goes into building it. Tylan Wallace sweated out making the 53-man roster sitting in the parking lot Tuesday afternoon.
news

Ravens Set Their Initial 2023 Practice Squad

Tight end Travis Vokolek is part of the Ravens' initial 15-man practice squad class.
news

Roster Decisions That Could Come Next

The Ravens' initial 53-man roster is set, but they are likely not done making moves.
news

Mailbag: Under-the-Radar Raven Who Could Break Out

Is Keaton Mitchell insurance for next year? What's the Ravens' home record vs. rookie QBs? Is Kyle Van Noy still an option?
news

Justin Tucker Wants to Kick 'Until the Wheels Fall Off'

While several other teams around the league made kicker changes at the end of training camp, the Ravens are once again rock solid with Justin Tucker.
news

Late for Work: With Initial 53-Man Roster Set, Questions Remain at Cornerback and Edge Rusher

The Ravens won't face Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor in Week 3 and Texans' Week 1 offensive line is banged up. Baltimore is No. 8 in Pro Football Focus' roster rankings. The Ravens defense makes the top 10 in The Ringer's rankings. 
news

Undrafted Rookies Keaton Mitchell, Malik Hamm Make Ravens' 53-Man Roster

Two of the Ravens' best underdog stories both came true on cutdown day.
news

Tyus Bowser to Begin Season on NFI List, Out First Four Games

New cornerback Ronald Darby feels healthy and ready to contribute immediately. John Simpson's competitive juices were elevated by training camp competition with Sala Aumavae-Laulu.
news

10 Takeaways From Ravens' Initial 53-Man Roster

The Ravens cut their roster to 53 players by Tuesday's deadline. Here are the biggest takeaways.
news

Rumor Mill: Ravens Roster Cuts

The Ravens have reportedly begun releasing players to get down to the 53-man roster.
news

Late for Work: Robert Griffin III: 'If They Stay Healthy, Ravens Will Win the Super Bowl'

The Ravens offense doesn't crack the top 10 in The Ringer's rankings. Lamar Jackson is among the top five offensive win-share leaders. Zay Flowers is named a top five fantasy breakout candidate. Four Ravens make ESPN's top 100 players for 2023.
news

Injury Updates on Mark Andrews, Tyus Bowser

Mark Andrews expected to be ready for Week 1, but Tyus Bowser may be sidelined at the start of the year. Tyler Huntley isn't back from his hamstring injury, but is not a candidate for IR. 
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising