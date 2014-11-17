Ravens Sign Tight End To Practice Squad, Cut Another





The Ravens have swapped a pair of tight ends on the practice squad.

The team signed Allen Reisner to the practice squad Monday, and cut Emmanuel Ogbuehi.

Reisner, 26, is in his fourth NFL season and has spent time with the Jaguars, Vikings and Patriots. He was most recently cut from the Patriots practice squad in early September.

Reisner has spent some time on the active rosters for Minnesota and Jacksonville, and has played in 15 games during his career. He has seven catches for 58 yards and no touchdowns during that time.

The Iowa product was originally an undrafted prospect in 2011.

Bringing in Reisner gives the Ravens another tight end with some playing experience after the Chiefs claimed Philip Supernaw off the practice squad last week.