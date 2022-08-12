Tyus Bowser Is Happy With Achilles Rehab, Building Confidence

Aug 12, 2022 at 11:36 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Tyus Bowser

Tyus Bowser suffered his Achilles tear on Jan. 9 in the Ravens' season-finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Considering how late in the season the injury occurred, it was only natural to consider Bowser's timeline for return to be behind other players injured before him.

Well, Bowser might be ahead of that perceived schedule.

This week, Head Coach John Harbaugh included Bowser among players who have a shot to play in the regular-season opener on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets. After Thursday night's game, Bowser gave an update on his rehab. He didn't say specifically whether he expects to be ready for Week 1.

"I'm feeling good. Just taking it day by day with rehab, but so far everything has been looking solid," Bowser said. "Right now, I'm just going based off me being comfortable and confident within myself. Whenever I'm ready, I'm ready."

Having Bowser back for the start of the regular season would be a huge development, especially after Vince Biegel suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in training camp. Daelin Hayes is the top SAM linebacker on the field as of now. Bowser led the Ravens with seven sacks last season and is one of their best coverage linebackers.

Asked last week whether Bowser is trying to "hurry up his return," Head Coach John Harbaugh, "sometimes he is, sometimes he's not."

"The thing about Tyus is that he's so conscientious. He wants to be perfect, and that's what you appreciate," Harbaugh said. "So, he's kind of on that same thing. We don't have to have him back right now, so let's just keep letting him get stronger for now."

Bowser said he and the team's trainers have been pleasantly surprised by how well his rehab has gone.

"I'm surprised myself, just the few things we've been able to do in rehab. It just caught me like, 'Man, I didn't know I was even able to do this,'" Bowser said.

"That just shows you the progress and the hard work that has come with this entire seven-month process. It's just dialing in, locking into my rehab, and doing everything I can to get back on the football field. So far everything looks solid and I'm happy with where I'm at right now."

