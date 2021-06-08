Ravens Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman Michael Schofield

Adding to their offensive line depth, the Ravens have signed 30-year-old guard Michael Schofield, who will participate in Tuesday's OTA practice.

The 6-foot-6, 301-pound Schofield has played 87 games in the NFL primarily as a right guard, making 69 starts for three different teams. He spent the 2020 season with the Carolina Panthers, where he made three starts and appeared in 11 games. He has also played left tackle and right tackle, and his ability to play multiple offensive line positions is one of his strengths.

A third-round pick out of Michigan by the Denver Broncos in 2014, Schofield was a starter on the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship team in his second season. He was waived by Denver in 2017 and claimed by the Los Angeles Chargers, where he played 15 games and made five starts at right tackle. He signed a two-year contract extension with the Chargers and started every game at right guard in both 2018 and 2019.