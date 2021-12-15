Ravens Sign Veteran QB Josh Johnson to 53-Man Roster

Dec 15, 2021 at 12:46 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121521-Josh-Johnson
Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Josh Johnson

With Lamar Jackson dealing with an ankle injury, the Ravens have added veteran quarterback Josh Johnson to the 53-man roster.

Johnson has been signed off the New York Jets practice squad, Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday.

Harbaugh also indicated that part of the Ravens' thought process is that it's valuable to have an experienced quarterback on the roster given the COVID-19 situation around the league, just as an extra precaution.

A fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008, the 35-year-old Johnson has played in 35 career games with eight starts. In 2016, Johnson was in training camp with the Ravens before being released during final roster cuts.

Playing for six different teams during his NFL career, Johnson has completed 177 of 313 passes for 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He played in three games with the Jets this season, completing 29 of 45 passes for 334 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

"I've known Josh since he played with my brother at the University of San Diego, many moons ago," Harbaugh said. "That shows you what a credit it is to Josh's career. He's played in this league a long time. He's very reliable, it was great having him here in 2016, he's one of the best guys you ever want to be around. Where he's played, he's played well. To bring him in here, all things considered, the potential to need him this week, the potential for the rest of the season, it just makes sense to bring him in."

Jackson's status for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers has yet to be determined. Harbaugh said Jackson was "day to day" but would not practice Wednesday.

Tyler Huntley is coming off a strong performance (27 for 38, 270 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions) against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, entering the game early in the second quarter after Jackson was injured. Overcoming two lost fumbles, Huntley rallied the Ravens from a 24-3 deficit before they dropped a 24-22 decision. In Week 11 when Jackson was too ill to play, Huntley played the entire game and engineered a game-winning drive during a 16-13 victory over the Chicago Bears.

However, if something happened to Huntley and Jackson were also not available, Johnson would give the Ravens insurance.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: How Does the Game-Plan Change With Tyler Huntley?

What is Rashod Bateman's ceiling? Will the Ravens still make the playoffs? Is it worth risking Lamar Jackson's health?
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Slide After Falling to Browns

After sitting at No. 4 by some outlets two weeks ago, the Ravens have dropped all the way to No. 16 in NFL.com's rankings.
news

Late for Work 12/15: Would Huge Contract for Lamar Jackson Hinder Ravens?

John Harbaugh is praised for his in-game decisions against the Browns. ESPN writer doesn't think the Ravens can make a deep playoff run. Justin Tucker is PressBox's Mo Gaba Sportsperson of the Year.
news

Baltimore Ravens Extend Broadcast Partnership

The Baltimore Ravens have extended their current television and radio agreements with Hearst Television-owned WBAL-TV, WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM/101.5 FM and 98 Rock through the 2026 season.
news

Trystan Colon Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Backup center Trystan Colon, who has appeared in nine games this season, has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Eisenberg: This Isn't a Doomsday Scenario After All

The status of Lamar Jackson's ankle surely will dominate all chatter about the Ravens this week, but I don't believe a wave of code-red panic is poised to roll through, like a violent thunderstorm, if Jackson can't go.
news

Late for Work 12/14: Is Starting Tyler Huntley Against Packers the Best Move for Big Picture?

Some pundits say it's time for Ravens to panic, while others still see them winning the division. The Ravens select an offensive tackle in Todd McShay's mock draft. Former NFL referee Terry McAulay says the Ravens' onside kick in Cleveland was illegal.
news

News & Notes: Injury Updates on Calais Campbell, Sammy Watkins, Pat Ricard and Nick Boyle

A knee injury limited Sammy Watkins' playing time against the Browns. John Harbaugh gives injury updates on Patrick Ricard and Nick Boyle. Baltimore's secondary played well in its first game since Marlon Humphrey's season-ending injury. 
news

Ravens Bring Back Tony Jefferson to Practice Squad

The Ravens boosted their safety depth by adding veteran Tony Jefferson to the practice squad, bringing back a popular player who spent three years in Baltimore.
news

Ravens Planning for Lamar Jackson to Play Sunday vs. Packers

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson does not have a high ankle sprain but that it's too soon to say when he'll return to the field.
news

Snap Counts: Rashod Bateman Steps Up, Chris Westry Moves Into Starting Role

Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman had more than twice as many snaps as veteran Sammy Watkins. Chris Westry stepped into Marlon Humphrey's void. A couple second-year defensive linemen stepped up for Calais Campbell.
Vote Now
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising