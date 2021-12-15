Ravens Sign Veteran QB Josh Johnson to 53-Man Roster

With Lamar Jackson dealing with an ankle injury, the Ravens have added veteran quarterback Josh Johnson to the 53-man roster.
Johnson has been signed off the New York Jets practice squad, Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday.
Harbaugh also indicated that part of the Ravens' thought process is that it's valuable to have an experienced quarterback on the roster given the COVID-19 situation around the league, just as an extra precaution.
A fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008, the 35-year-old Johnson has played in 35 career games with eight starts. In 2016, Johnson was in training camp with the Ravens before being released during final roster cuts.
Playing for six different teams during his NFL career, Johnson has completed 177 of 313 passes for 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He played in three games with the Jets this season, completing 29 of 45 passes for 334 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
"I've known Josh since he played with my brother at the University of San Diego, many moons ago," Harbaugh said. "That shows you what a credit it is to Josh's career. He's played in this league a long time. He's very reliable, it was great having him here in 2016, he's one of the best guys you ever want to be around. Where he's played, he's played well. To bring him in here, all things considered, the potential to need him this week, the potential for the rest of the season, it just makes sense to bring him in."
Jackson's status for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers has yet to be determined. Harbaugh said Jackson was "day to day" but would not practice Wednesday.
Tyler Huntley is coming off a strong performance (27 for 38, 270 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions) against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, entering the game early in the second quarter after Jackson was injured. Overcoming two lost fumbles, Huntley rallied the Ravens from a 24-3 deficit before they dropped a 24-22 decision. In Week 11 when Jackson was too ill to play, Huntley played the entire game and engineered a game-winning drive during a 16-13 victory over the Chicago Bears.
However, if something happened to Huntley and Jackson were also not available, Johnson would give the Ravens insurance.