Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 1 vs. Jets

The snap counts and Pro Football Focus grades are in from the Ravens' 24-9 win over the New York Jets in Week 1. Here are takeaways from the game:
- Despite signing with the Ravens less than two weeks before the season-opener, running back Kenyan Drake got the start and the lion's share of the backfield snaps with 33 (59%). Drake had 11 carries for 31 yards. Mike Davis had seven snaps (12%), which was less than Justice Hill's 11 (20%). Davis ran twice for 11 yards and Hill had two runs for four yards. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said last week that the rotation might look different every week and Baltimore would likely ride the hot hand.
- Rashod Bateman paced the wide receivers with 37 (66%) snaps, as expected. While Devin Duvernay scored two touchdowns, the snaps were spread almost evenly between he and Demarcus Robinson (29 to 25). Tylan Wallace (six snaps) and James Proche II (five snaps) did not see much offensive action.
- Lamar Jackson finished 17 of 30 for 213 yards passing, but he hit the big plays with three touchdown throws. Jackson finished as PFF's eighth-highest graded passer in the NFL in Week 1 (pending Monday Night Football), at 72.0. He tied Jalen Hurts with the sixth-highest QB grade overall when factoring in his running (six carries for 17 yards).
- Fullback Patrick Ricard was used heavily with tight end Nick Boyle scratched from the game. Ricard was in on 64% of the snaps, which is higher than last year's average of 57%.
- Tight end Mark Andrews also saw a heavy workload with 84% of the offensive snaps. That's higher than all but two games from last season. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely was used on 45% of the snaps but finished without a catch on four targets.
- Inside linebacker Patrick Queen played every single defensive snap (84), joining safety Chuck Clark, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Marcus Williams in the 100% club. Queen had a strong game with eight tackles and a half sack.
- Baltimore had a good rotation on the defensive line with Michael Pierce (54%), Justin Madubuike (51%), Calais Campbell (49%), Broderick Washington (40%) and Brent Urban (30%) splitting the duties to keep everyone fresh.
- After all the concern about the lack of outside linebacker depth, Steven Means (33%) and Malik Harrison (22%) stepped up to take reps behind Oweh and Justin Houston. Both got good marks from Pro Football Focus as the Ravens' sixth- and seventh-highest graded defenders.
- Rookie first-round safety Kyle Hamilton played half of the defensive snaps in his debut and finished with a PFF grade of 57.6. He was tagged with two missed tackles, including one early when he flew past first-round receiver Garrett Wilson on third-and-10. Odafe Oweh and Campbell rallied to make the stop short of the sticks.