Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 14 vs. Steelers

Dec 12, 2022 at 01:34 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121222-Linderbaum
Matt Durisko/AP Photos
Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) signals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA.

The Ravens pulled off a 16-14 win in Pittsburgh in Week 14 after being down to third-string quarterback Anthony Brown.

Baltimore piled up 215 rushing yards, despite not having top runner Lamar Jackson, and the grades reflected their ground-and-pound dominance.

Here are the snap counts and Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades against the Steelers:

  • Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum sure handled the physicality of his first Ravens-Steelers game well. The first-round pick earned the highest grade on the Ravens offense with a 91.3 from PFF. It's by far Linderbaum's best grade of the season, topping his 73.3 in New Orleans, and is particularly impressive considering he often went against veteran five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.
  • Trystan Colon took the lion's share of the right guard reps with Kevin Zeitler (knee) sidelined. Colon had 77% of the snaps compared to 23% for Ben Cleveland. Both received good grades with Colon at 72.5 and Cleveland at 61.1. Ronnie Stanley played 100% of the snaps in his return to the field after missing the past two games.
  • In his first game back from his midseason knee surgery, J.K. Dobbins played 43% of the snaps, splitting much of the duty with Gus Edwards (34%). Dobbins had a PFF grade of 77.4 compared to 83.3 for Edwards. The 1-2 punch the Ravens have long envisioned is finally coming to fruition after both players missed last season and got up to speed this year.
  • Tyler Huntley played 62% of the offensive snaps before exiting with a concussion, leading to 23 snaps for undrafted rookie Anthony Brown – his first snaps in an NFL regular-season game.
  • Pat Ricard played 35% of the snaps the previous week versus Denver. That jumped to 74% in a run-heavy game against the Steelers and he was given the second-highest grade on the Ravens offense (85.6). It's the best mark Ricard has earned this season.
  • Linebacker Patrick Queen had the highest grade of any Ravens defender (89.4), including a 90.7 coverage grade in part earned by a spectacular leaping interception. It's Queen's second-best grade of the season, following Carolina. Roquan Smith had a PFF grade of 73.9.
  • In his first game back from his broken wrist, safety Marcus Williams played all but one of the defensive snaps and logged an interception and three tackles. He had the defense's second-best PFF grade (79.8). Geno Stone had the one other defensive snap and was a core special teamer with 81% of those snaps.
  • Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton played a season-high 91% of the defensive snaps. That's up from 55% the week before against the Broncos and well ahead of his previous high of 75% versus the Saints.

