Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Titans, Preseason 1

ILB Malik Harrison

Harrison forced a fumble in the first quarter, made two tackles, and showed up often around the football, including on special teams. In his third season, Harrison knows this is a key year for him and he played with a sense of urgency. "This is a big year for me," Harrison said. "I've just got to go out every day and just get better."

P Jordan Stout

The rookie fourth-round pick averaged 47.8 yards on four punts and held flawlessly on Justin Tucker's three made field goals. Stout clearly has a huge leg and he showed no jitters in his debut.

OT Daniel Faalele

The rookie played the entire game after struggling with his stamina during rookie camp. Faalele has obviously worked hard this summer and it paid off in his debut, and he threw a nice block on Mike Davis' first-quarter touchdown run.

G/T Tyre Phillips

Playing guard and tackle, Phillips blocked effectively and showed the versatility that make him a valuable player on the offensive line. He's in the competition to start at left guard, but Phillips looked comfortable wherever he played.

CB Pepe Williams

Williams showed his versatility playing cornerback, safety and returning punts. There was no hesitation in any of those roles, and Williams nearly had a first-quarter interception after making a quick read in coverage. The fourth-round rookie continues to push for an immediate role in the cornerback rotation behind Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

S Kyle Hamilton

There were good moments for Hamilton like his fumble recovery in the first quarter. There were also mistakes, like when Hamilton took a bad angle on a blitz that allowed Malik Willis to spin outside for his 7-yard touchdown run. However, Hamilton played extensively in his first live NFL action, which should only help the talented rookie prepare for Week 1.

"It felt good," Hamilton said. "My first game in 10 months since getting hurt in college, but it felt good to be back out there, knock a little rust off."

WR Tylan Wallace