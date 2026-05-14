Where Ravens' Strength of 2026 Schedule Ranks

Based on last year's results and Las Vegas oddsmakers' expectations, the Ravens should not complain about the strength of their 2026 schedule.

The Ravens have the NFL's ninth-easiest schedule in 2026 based on last year's win totals. Baltimore's opponents in 2026 had a combined winning percentage of .479 (138-150-1).

Another metric for measuring strength of schedule is to judge opponents based on Las Vegas oddsmakers' predicted win totals for the 2026 season. Sharp Football Analysis has compiled those numbers, and the Ravens have the sixth-easiest schedule.

Looking at the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals have the third-easiest schedule in both rankings. The Bengals are viewed as potential challengers to win the division if quarterback Joe Burrow stays healthy, considering their offseason acquisitions on defense.

The Browns have the easiest schedule according to 2025 winning percentage, but just the fourth-easiest schedule per Sharp's projections.

The Steelers have the 14th-easiest schedule based on opponents' winning percentage and the 18th-easiest schedule according to Sharp's projections. Sharp's rankings take into consideration how much teams are expected to improve or falter.

The Ravens have seven games against teams that made the playoffs in 2025, including two games against the Steelers. They'll visit the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, and Houston Texans, while facing the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium.

What makes the Ravens' strength of schedule lighter is that they face the NFL South, which didn't have a team above .500 last season. The Panthers won the division title on tiebreakers with an 8-9 record. The AFC North is also coming off an atypically down year, with three teams posting losing records.