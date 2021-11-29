Ravens Swap Quarterbacks, Place Defensive Back on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Ravens ended up swapping quarterbacks with the Arizona Cardinals as Baltimore signed Chris Streveler to the practice squad Monday.

The Cardinals released Streveler when they plucked Trace McSorley off the Ravens' practice squad.

Streveler, 26, is a dual-threat quarterback who spent two seasons with the Cardinals, completing 17-of-25 pass attempts for 141 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

He went undrafted in 2018 out of South Dakota and first landed with the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers, leading them to a Grey Cup victory in 2019.

In two seasons with the Blue Bombers, Streveler threw for 2,698 yards with 19 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He rushed for 1,167 yards and 22 touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

The Ravens released Kenji Bahar from the practice squad to make room for Streveler, who will join Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley as the team's No. 3 quarterback.

The Ravens have also placed defensive back Kevon Seymour on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. It's their first player to land on the list since outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson did so in September. Seymour was active for Sunday's win over the Browns, playing 17 snaps on special teams.