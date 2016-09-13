Ravens To Go With All-Purple Uniforms For Color Rush Game

"I think it looks good, it's a solid color," said linebacker C.J. Mosley, who was Nike's model for the jersey launch. "I'm pretty sure guys are going to make some cleats and stuff to look good. It'll be an exciting game."

Unlike the purple jerseys the Ravens typically wear, the color rush uniforms will have gold numbers and gold stripes on the pants. The normal purple jerseys have white numbers. The new purple jerseys will give the Ravens four looks this season, as they also have white, black and the normal purple.

"There are not many times the Ravens get to change up their uniform," Mosley said. "Anything different, we'll take it – besides the gold pants, which nobody liked. Though I think if we would have won in the gold pants, it would've been a different story."

As the Nov. 10 color rush game gets closer, the team will announce other initiatives at part of the color rush game.