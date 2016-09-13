Ravens To Go With All-Purple Uniforms For Color Rush Game

Sep 13, 2016 at 01:59 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

13_colorrush_news.jpg


The Ravens have a new jersey set to hit the shelves this fall.

Baltimore will go with an all-purple uniform as part of the NFL's "color rush" game for the Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. That game will be played on Thursday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium on Nov 10. 

The NFL started the color rush games last season with just a few teams, and the league expanded it this year to include all 32 teams.

"I think it looks good, it's a solid color," said linebacker C.J. Mosley, who was Nike's model for the jersey launch. "I'm pretty sure guys are going to make some cleats and stuff to look good. It'll be an exciting game."

Unlike the purple jerseys the Ravens typically wear, the color rush uniforms will have gold numbers and gold stripes on the pants. The normal purple jerseys have white numbers. The new purple jerseys will give the Ravens four looks this season, as they also have white, black and the normal purple.

"There are not many times the Ravens get to change up their uniform," Mosley said. "Anything different, we'll take it – besides the gold pants, which nobody liked. Though I think if we would have won in the gold pants, it would've been a different story."

As the Nov. 10 color rush game gets closer, the team will announce other initiatives at part of the color rush game.

Fans can purchase the jersey in the online team store.

