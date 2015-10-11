 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ravens To Wear Pink vs. Browns

Oct 11, 2015 at 02:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

06_PinkGame_news.jpg


The Ravens jerseys will have some extra flare this weekend.

Baltimore will wear pink gloves, cleats, wristbands and towels for Sunday's matchup against the Browns, which is part of the NFL's overall effort to raise breast cancer awareness. Teams around the league wear pink in October, which is nationally Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"It's definitely big with the NFL using its platform to showcase this every year," outside linebacker Courtney Upshaw said. "Almost everybody watches football, so it's big for the NFL to take part in it."

Players often get decked out with the pink gear during the game.

"I like it. It's a way to switch up the swag," Upshaw said. "I like to pull out the pink cleats and the pink swag rag."

The merchandise players wear will be auctioned off after the game at www.nflauction.nfl.com, with the proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society.

In addition to having players wear pink, the Ravens are also taking part in several other initiatives.

The team will distribute 50,000 pink ribbons to fans as the enter they enter the M&T Bank Stadium, and the pre-game ceremonies will include an on-field tribute to approximately 20 breast cancer survivors and women undergoing treatment.

The initiatives will continue into next week.

Cheerleaders and Poe will participate in A Crucial Catch Screening Day on Oct. 13 at Family Health Centers of Baltimore, and on Oct. 14 the team will host a special Ravens "Sip and Paint" night at the stadium for breast cancer survivors.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will take place Oct. 18 at 9 a.m., starting at the Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Center YMCA.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Voted NBA Players' Favorite Athlete

Pundits make the case for the Ravens trading up in the first round, The Ravens are No. 1 again in rankings of the past five drafts. ESPN Draft Day Predictor has WR Adonai Mitchell among Baltimore's most likely picks at No. 30. A top RT prospect falls to the Ravens in the first round of PFF's mock draft.
news

Make the Case: WR Ladd McConkey

Elusive wide receiver Ladd McConkey is a potential target should the Ravens decide to take another wide receiver in Round 1.
news

Around the AFC North: Draft Preview for Ravens' Division Rivals

With the draft set to begin Thursday, here's a look at Baltimore's division rivals and who they might target. 
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Shows Off His Skills in Germany

The Ravens quarterback went to Munich for an autograph session and participated in a flag football clinic with kids.
news

Late for Work: How the Changing NFL Draft Landscape Adds Importance for Ravens

How the Ravens have avoided—and capitalized—on the best player available strategy. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec shares his 7-round mock draft. Ravens' 2024 schedule ranked among the most difficult.
news

Make the Case: WR Adonai Mitchell

Adonai Mitchell is a big target who could make the Ravens consider taking a wide receiver on Day 1.
news

Make the Case: CB Cooper DeJean

Versatile Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean could be the next addition to the Ravens' secondary.
news

50 Words or Less: Final Thoughts As We Enter Draft Week

There's lots of chatter about trading back, but what about a trade up? Two cornerbacks make a lot of sense for Baltimore.
news

Make the Case: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

Kool-Aid McKinstry could become the latest Alabama cornerback to join the Ravens.
news

Six Ravens Draft Scenarios Addressing Positions of Need

Here's how the draft could shake out in the first three rounds at offensive tackle, wide receiver, cornerback, and edge.
news

Late for Work: Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for the Ravens in the First Round

Despite turnover, the Ravens' roster is ranked among the top three by The Athletic's projection model. Baltimore has been named a potential landing spot if WR Courtland Sutton is traded. Pundit says Zay Flowers is among the WR1s who need the most help from the draft. The Ravens miss out on Flowers in 2023 re-draft. All-trades mock draft has the Ravens making a deal with the Chargers to move back.
news

Make the Case: OT Jordan Morgan

The Arizona offensive tackle is seen as an NFL guard by some pundits, and has plenty of experience.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising