Ravens To Wear Pink vs. Browns





The Ravens jerseys will have some extra flare this weekend.

Baltimore will wear pink gloves, cleats, wristbands and towels for Sunday's matchup against the Browns, which is part of the NFL's overall effort to raise breast cancer awareness. Teams around the league wear pink in October, which is nationally Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"It's definitely big with the NFL using its platform to showcase this every year," outside linebacker Courtney Upshaw said. "Almost everybody watches football, so it's big for the NFL to take part in it."

Players often get decked out with the pink gear during the game.

"I like it. It's a way to switch up the swag," Upshaw said. "I like to pull out the pink cleats and the pink swag rag."

The merchandise players wear will be auctioned off after the game at www.nflauction.nfl.com, with the proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society.

In addition to having players wear pink, the Ravens are also taking part in several other initiatives.

The team will distribute 50,000 pink ribbons to fans as the enter they enter the M&T Bank Stadium, and the pre-game ceremonies will include an on-field tribute to approximately 20 breast cancer survivors and women undergoing treatment.

The initiatives will continue into next week.

Cheerleaders and Poe will participate in A Crucial Catch Screening Day on Oct. 13 at Family Health Centers of Baltimore, and on Oct. 14 the team will host a special Ravens "Sip and Paint" night at the stadium for breast cancer survivors.