Ravens Have Aligned Their Draft Approach With New Offensive Coordinator

Baltimore has been widely linked to at least three wide receivers in mock drafts – Quentin Johnston of TCU, Zay Flowers of Boston College and Jordan Addison of USC. The Ravens have already begun retooling the receiving corps by signing Nelson Agholor in free agency, and have reportedly met with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

While Monken has given his take on draft prospects, the scouts are also getting offensive draft input from new Running Backs Coach Willie Taggert, a longtime college head coach, and Quarterbacks Coach Tee Martin, a former offensive coordinator at USC.

The Ravens' transition to a new offensive scheme is well underway, and the draft is another part of the process. They will look to add players who can help Monken take the entire offense, particularly the passing game, to another level.

"I was really impressed with Todd, and I've been able to spend a little time with him here and get his vision for what he wants to do," General Manager Eric DeCosta said at the Combine. "Anytime you bring in a new coordinator, there are going to be some slight changes.