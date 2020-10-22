Ravens Trade for Premier Pass Rusher Yannick Ngakoue

The 6-foot-2, 246-pound Ngakoue, who has been seeking a long-term deal, was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Vikings in late August and reportedly took a pay cut, agreeing to a one-year, $12 million deal.

He was a dominant pass rusher at the University of Maryland, where he set the school record for sacks in a single season (13.5) during his junior campaign in 2015, and is a native of Bowie, Md.

Ngakoue was a third-round pick of the Jaguars in 2016. He and defensive end Calais Campbell, who the Ravens traded for this offseason, formed a dominant duo for the Jags defense in 2017. Campbell had a team-high 14.5 sacks and Ngakoue had a career-high 12 sacks and six forced fumbles.

"I can't wait to get him in here and hopefully we can go out there and do it like we used to sacking quarterbacks. Meet at the quarterback!" Campbell said after hearing the news.