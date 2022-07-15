Training Camp Competition: Offensive Line

Best Battle

The real competition on the offensive line is at left guard. That will be one of the best in camp considering whoever wins will probably be slated for 100% of the offensive snaps. Four players figure into that mix: Mekari, Cleveland, Phillips and Powers. Any one of them could pull it out.

Mekari's primary strength is his versatility, so the Ravens may want him as their sixth offensive lineman ready to step in wherever instead of locking him into one spot. However, if he's one of the best five offensive linemen, it would be tough to keep him on the sideline until an injury. Phillips won the job out of training camp last year but suffered an injury in Week 1 and has bounced between injuries and playing right tackle to fill in for others. The Ravens drafted Cleveland in the third round last year envisioning that he would take over as a starter at some point, and he finished last season as such. But he's also dealt with injuries that have kept him out of games and practice. Powers has started 19 games the past two seasons, so he holds the experience advantage.

Under the Radar