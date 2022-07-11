Training Camp Competition: Quarterback

As we prepare for the start of training camp on July 27, here's a look at how each position group is shaping up:
In the Hunt
- Lamar Jackson
- Tyler Huntley
- Brett Hundley
- Anthony Brown
Projected Starter
There's no doubt that Jackson is the Ravens' starter as he enters his fifth season looking to lead Baltimore back into the playoffs. The former MVP is motivated after ending last season on the sideline and seeing his team fall out of the race. Jackson came back stronger and throwing the ball better than ever before, and his teammates have commented on how driven he is to thrive this season.
Best Battle
There is no quarterback battle. Jackson is the starter and Huntley will be his backup. Huntley stepped in and played well last season when Jackson was sidelined, even though the win-loss column didn't reflect it. Huntley completed 65% of his passes and posted a 76.6 quarterback rating while also running for 294 yards. The only "battle" is Jackson and Huntley pushing each other to get better.
With that said, Hundley and Brown will be competing to see if they can stick as a No. 3/practice squad quarterback. It's unlikely that Baltimore would keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster considering they now have a proven backup in Huntley.
Under the Radar
Brown had some good throws in offseason practices. Could he be the next Huntley? Like Huntley, Brown was highly successful in the Pac-12 (Oregon). In 2021, Brown led the Pac-12 with 2,989 passing yards and threw 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He also rushed for 658 yards and nine touchdowns. If Brown performs well enough in training camp, he could snag a practice squad spot.