Training Camp Competition: Quarterback

In the Hunt

Lamar Jackson

Tyler Huntley

Brett Hundley

Anthony Brown

Projected Starter

There's no doubt that Jackson is the Ravens' starter as he enters his fifth season looking to lead Baltimore back into the playoffs. The former MVP is motivated after ending last season on the sideline and seeing his team fall out of the race. Jackson came back stronger and throwing the ball better than ever before, and his teammates have commented on how driven he is to thrive this season.

Best Battle

There is no quarterback battle. Jackson is the starter and Huntley will be his backup. Huntley stepped in and played well last season when Jackson was sidelined, even though the win-loss column didn't reflect it. Huntley completed 65% of his passes and posted a 76.6 quarterback rating while also running for 294 yards. The only "battle" is Jackson and Huntley pushing each other to get better.

With that said, Hundley and Brown will be competing to see if they can stick as a No. 3/practice squad quarterback. It's unlikely that Baltimore would keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster considering they now have a proven backup in Huntley.

Under the Radar