Training Camp Competition: Quarterback

Jul 11, 2022 at 04:32 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

071122-JacksonSnoop
Shawn Hubbard, Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) QB Lamar Jackson and QB Tyler Huntley

As we prepare for the start of training camp on July 27, here's a look at how each position group is shaping up:

In the Hunt

  • Lamar Jackson
  • Tyler Huntley
  • Brett Hundley
  • Anthony Brown

Projected Starter

There's no doubt that Jackson is the Ravens' starter as he enters his fifth season looking to lead Baltimore back into the playoffs. The former MVP is motivated after ending last season on the sideline and seeing his team fall out of the race. Jackson came back stronger and throwing the ball better than ever before, and his teammates have commented on how driven he is to thrive this season.

Best Battle

There is no quarterback battle. Jackson is the starter and Huntley will be his backup. Huntley stepped in and played well last season when Jackson was sidelined, even though the win-loss column didn't reflect it. Huntley completed 65% of his passes and posted a 76.6 quarterback rating while also running for 294 yards. The only "battle" is Jackson and Huntley pushing each other to get better.

With that said, Hundley and Brown will be competing to see if they can stick as a No. 3/practice squad quarterback. It's unlikely that Baltimore would keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster considering they now have a proven backup in Huntley.

Under the Radar

Brown had some good throws in offseason practices. Could he be the next Huntley? Like Huntley, Brown was highly successful in the Pac-12 (Oregon). In 2021, Brown led the Pac-12 with 2,989 passing yards and threw 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He also rushed for 658 yards and nine touchdowns. If Brown performs well enough in training camp, he could snag a practice squad spot.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/12: Lamar Jackson Hopeful for New Deal Before Training Camp, Holdout Not on His Mind

Pundits call out voters who left Jackson out of top 10 quarterbacks rankings. Calais Campbell wants to be a champion in football and poker.

news

10 Questions: Are Young Wide Receivers Ready for Prime Time?

Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace lead a young wide receiver group that has a golden opportunity and a chip on their shoulders.

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers' Stadium Will No Longer Be Heinz Field

Will the Browns regret trading Baker Mayfield? Joe Burrow vaults to No. 5 on top quarterbacks list.

news

Late for Work 7/11: Lamar Jackson Not Ranked Among Top 10 Quarterbacks!?

Justin Tucker enters 'Superstar Club' but Mark Andrews is denied. Marcus Williams and Patrick Queen are recognized in the survey. The Marquise Brown trade is lauded as the Ravens' best offseason move. The Ravens make Sports Illustrated's list of realistic Super Bowl contenders.

news

10 Questions: Will the Running Game Be Dominant Again?

As part of our pre-training camp down time, we debate some of the biggest topics facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season.

news

Late for Work 7/8: Lamar Jackson Graded Among NFL's Best Decision-Makers

Reunion with Justin Houston is 'an excellent move that should not fly under the radar.' Mark Andrews is predicted to be the Ravens' non-QB MVP. The Ravens are No. 10 in CBS Sports' roster rankings. Baltimore's 2017 draft class gets a B+ grade.

news

Ravens Agree to Terms With Justin Houston

Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston, who has 102 career sacks, has agreed to terms with Baltimore.

news

10 Questions: When Will Injured Ravens Players Return?

As part of our pre-training camp down time, we debate some of the biggest topics facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season.

news

Late for Work 7/7: Baker Mayfield Trade Reinforces Ravens' 2018 Draft Strength

The cases for and against signing a veteran wide receiver. The Ravens get a B+ offseason grade. Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark are among the NFL's most underrated players.

news

10 Questions: What Changes Will Mike Macdonald Make to Defense?

As part of our pre-training camp down time, we debate some of the biggest topics facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season.

news

Late for Work 7/6: Ranking the Ravens' Position Groups

Is James Proche poised for a breakout season? Will Justin Tucker finally make the NFL Top 100 Players list? The Ravens select Davante Adams in a mock draft of active NFL players.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising