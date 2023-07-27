Presented by

Practice Report: A Strong Day 2 for Ravens Secondary

Jul 27, 2023
Ryan Mink
After the wide receivers stole the show on Day 1, the Ravens secondary fought back the subsequent practice of training camp.

Here are the takeaways from Day 2 of Ravens training camp:

  • Safety Marcus Williams had one of the most impressive plays of the day, screaming downhill to punch the ball out of tight end Mark Andrews' hands after he had caught a sidearm throw from Lamar Jackson. Williams is practicing with a lot of intensity, and he capped that play with an exaggerated fist pump.
  • The Ravens had an early red-zone period from the 5-yard line that the defense ruled. The first-team offense scored a touchdown on the first play when Jackson hit Nelson Agholor on a quick curl in front of Marlon Humphrey. But after that, the offense scored just once on the next eight tries (on a jet sweep by Tylan Wallace). Two fades intended for Laquon Treadwell fell incomplete with Ar'Darius Washington and Corey Mayfield Jr. in coverage.
  • Backup quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson had tougher days running the second and third-team offenses. Huntley threw high on a possible touchdown pass to undrafted rookie tight end Travis Vokolek during that red-zone period. Johnson later also missed Vokolek too high over the middle.
  • Huntley did have one of the day's best throws when he dropped a dime to tight end Charlie Kolar for what I believe would have been long touchdown on a wheel route. They spotted the ball short of the goal-line, however, and after a false start on Kolar, Huntley threw an end zone interception to undrafted rookie safety Jaquan Amos.
  • Second-year cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis is back on the field and flashed some of his abilities Thursday. He undercut a pass from Tyler Huntley and nearly had a diving interception. Later in the day, Armour-Davis matched up against big-bodied wide receiver Tarik Black and got physical with him in the line, then ran in his hip pocket to break up a deep sideline pass. Armour-Davis has all the tools.
  • Black did have one of the best catches of the day, diving to make a sideline grab during 11-on-11 action.
  • After dropping a gimme on a short pass as he sat down underneath, rookie Zay Flowers responded by putting a nasty release on cornerback Rock Ya-Sin during 7-on-7 drills and dusting him deep. Jackson's pass sailed too long, however.
  • Wide receivers James Proche and Tylan Wallace made some plays. Proche secured a little juggle in traffic for a 15-yard gain on a simulated third down and also caught another rope down the middle during 7-on-7s. Wallace showed some versatility and shiftiness on jet sweeps and some quick-hitter routes.
  • Justin Tucker capped practice with two field goals from beyond 50 yards. Some of my fellow reporters and I debated who you should take: Tucker from 50 yards or Steph Curry on a three-point attempt. Curry's career three-point percentage is .428. Tucker's career percentage from 50 or beyond is .712. No contest.
  • Due to the extreme heat in Maryland, which was in the mid-90s Thursday, Head Coach John Harbaugh elected for the Ravens to do their pre-practice warm-ups and individual drills on the indoor practice field. They also took longer time between practice periods and stopped for an extended water break midway through the two-hour practice. Harbaugh said every player was being monitored in real time.

