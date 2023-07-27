Practice Report: A Strong Day 2 for Ravens Secondary

After the wide receivers stole the show on Day 1, the Ravens secondary fought back the subsequent practice of training camp.
Here are the takeaways from Day 2 of Ravens training camp:
- Safety Marcus Williams had one of the most impressive plays of the day, screaming downhill to punch the ball out of tight end Mark Andrews' hands after he had caught a sidearm throw from Lamar Jackson. Williams is practicing with a lot of intensity, and he capped that play with an exaggerated fist pump.
- The Ravens had an early red-zone period from the 5-yard line that the defense ruled. The first-team offense scored a touchdown on the first play when Jackson hit Nelson Agholor on a quick curl in front of Marlon Humphrey. But after that, the offense scored just once on the next eight tries (on a jet sweep by Tylan Wallace). Two fades intended for Laquon Treadwell fell incomplete with Ar'Darius Washington and Corey Mayfield Jr. in coverage.
- Backup quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson had tougher days running the second and third-team offenses. Huntley threw high on a possible touchdown pass to undrafted rookie tight end Travis Vokolek during that red-zone period. Johnson later also missed Vokolek too high over the middle.
- Huntley did have one of the day's best throws when he dropped a dime to tight end Charlie Kolar for what I believe would have been long touchdown on a wheel route. They spotted the ball short of the goal-line, however, and after a false start on Kolar, Huntley threw an end zone interception to undrafted rookie safety Jaquan Amos.
- Second-year cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis is back on the field and flashed some of his abilities Thursday. He undercut a pass from Tyler Huntley and nearly had a diving interception. Later in the day, Armour-Davis matched up against big-bodied wide receiver Tarik Black and got physical with him in the line, then ran in his hip pocket to break up a deep sideline pass. Armour-Davis has all the tools.
- Black did have one of the best catches of the day, diving to make a sideline grab during 11-on-11 action.
- After dropping a gimme on a short pass as he sat down underneath, rookie Zay Flowers responded by putting a nasty release on cornerback Rock Ya-Sin during 7-on-7 drills and dusting him deep. Jackson's pass sailed too long, however.
- Wide receivers James Proche and Tylan Wallace made some plays. Proche secured a little juggle in traffic for a 15-yard gain on a simulated third down and also caught another rope down the middle during 7-on-7s. Wallace showed some versatility and shiftiness on jet sweeps and some quick-hitter routes.
- Justin Tucker capped practice with two field goals from beyond 50 yards. Some of my fellow reporters and I debated who you should take: Tucker from 50 yards or Steph Curry on a three-point attempt. Curry's career three-point percentage is .428. Tucker's career percentage from 50 or beyond is .712. No contest.
- Due to the extreme heat in Maryland, which was in the mid-90s Thursday, Head Coach John Harbaugh elected for the Ravens to do their pre-practice warm-ups and individual drills on the indoor practice field. They also took longer time between practice periods and stopped for an extended water break midway through the two-hour practice. Harbaugh said every player was being monitored in real time.