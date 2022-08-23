Ravens Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Ravens made several moves Tuesday to reduce their roster to 80 players.

Wide receivers Jaylon Moore, Bailey Gaither and Slade Bolden (injured) were waived, along with inside linebacker Diego Fagot and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith.

Moore, Gaither and Bolden were competing for a roster spot behind Baltimore's top receivers Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II. The Ravens officially added veteran Demarcus Robinson to the mix Tuesday.

Moore signed with the Ravens in 2020 as an undrafted rookie from Tennessee-Martin and had spent the past two seasons on the practice squad. Bolden was an undrafted rookie from Alabama, while Gaither was undrafted in 2021 and signed with Baltimore this spring after playing with the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers.

Fagot was a star linebacker at Navy who signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent after receiving permission from the Department of Defense to pursue a career in professional sports.