Ravens Waive Defensive Tackle Daylon Mack, Now Under Camp Limit

Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Daylon Mack

The Ravens waived two players Saturday to get below the required 80-man roster limit for training camp under the revised COVID-19 rules.

Baltimore released defensive tackle Daylon Mack and undrafted rookie punter Dom Maggio and now sits at 79 players on the active roster.

Mack was a fifth-round pick last year who played in one game before being placed on injured reserve in November (knee/hip). With Brandon Williams sidelined, Mack suited up and played nine defensive snaps in the Ravens' Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The 6-foot-1, 340-pound Mack was drafted last year to become a run-plugging presence in the middle of Baltimore's defense. He seemingly had an opportunity to do that this year after Michael Pierce signed with the Minnesota Vikings in the offseason.

However, Baltimore also further re-stocked the defensive line this offseason. The Ravens drafted Mack's former Texas A&M teammate, Justin Madubuike, in the third round and doubled down with another defensive tackle, Broderick Washington Jr., in the fifth round.

Both are significantly lighter than Mack, but Baltimore also re-signed seven-year veteran Justin Ellis, who fills a very similar run-plugging role at 6-foot-2, 350 pounds.

Maggio is a Baltimore kid who played quarterback, kicker and punter at The Boys' Latin School of Maryland. He went on to punt at Wake Forest.

