Ravens Waived Winborne; signed free agent CB Lenny Walls.

May 20, 2008 at 05:21 AM
5b5a325984a8484883bdaded28f62073.jpg


*See Ravens All-Time Transactions Here*

5/20/2008 Waived DB Jamaine Winborne; Signed free agent CB Lenny Walls.

5/16/2008 Waived DT Zarnell Fitch; Signed rookie free agent TE Xavier Lee; Signed free agents G Adrien Clarke

5/9/2008 Signed the following rookie free agents: G Brandon Barnes, WR Patrick Carter, K Piotr Czech, P Ben Dato, T Sean Dumford, G Adam Kraus, TE Scott Kuhn, LB Jameel McClain, TE Joe Reitz, QB Brad.

4/28/2008 Acquired CB Fabian Washington in a trade with the Oakland Raiders.

4/28/2008 Re-signed TE Jake Nordin and WR Matt Willis; Signed free agent WR Kerry Reed.

4/24/2008 Waived CB Willie Gaston; Re-signed DT/OLB Edgar Jones and TE Lee Vickers.

4/23/2008 Re-signed CB Ronnie Prude; Waived K E.J. Cochrane.

4/21/2008 Re-signed G Jason Brown.

4/17/2008 Re-signed LS Matt Katula.

4/8/2008 Re-signed DB Jamaine Winborne.

4/3/2008 Re-signed NT J'Vonne Parker.

3/18/2008 Re-signed FB Justin Green and RB Cory Ross.

3/14/2008 Signed free agent K E.J. Cochrane; Signed unrestricted free agent CB Frank Walker.

2/28/2008 Terminated the contract (vested veteran, failed physical) of C Mike Flynn.

2/27/2008 Terminated the contract (vested veteran) of RB Mike Anderson.

2/19/2008 Placed the franchise designation on OLB Terrell Suggs.

1/5/2008 Signed T Mike Kracalik and DT Zarnell Fitch to Reserve/Future contracts.

**

See Ravens All-Time Transactions Here **

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Announces Schedule for Offseason Programs

The NFL has set a three-phase plan for its offseason programs that will begin Monday, April 19.
news

Mailbag: Could the Ravens Move Up With a Trade Package?

What are the chances of signing Antonio Brown? What are the chances of signing Justin Houston? How likely is a safety draft pick?
news

What Mink Thinks: Patience Please at Wide Receiver

The Ravens signed one veteran, but that's seemingly not enough for some fans who have lost patience with the team's draft-and-develop strategy.
news

Late for Work 4/14: Don't Count Out 'Best Player Available' In the First Round 

One pundit still believes the Ravens are the favorites in the AFC North. More first-round trade proposals. No love for the 2018 draft class?
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Will Keep Swinging to Upgrade Passing Attack

The Ravens won with a run-heavy formula down the stretch last season, but that doesn't mean they're giving up on the idea of developing better offensive balance.
news

Mock Draft Spotlight: Terrace Marshall Jr.

The LSU wide receiver is big, fast and had major production for a program that has churned out star wide receivers.
news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Is Now a Cowboy Model

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is modeling for Boot Barn after showing his affection for cowboy fashion in the playoffs last season.
news

Late for Work 4/13: Pundit Makes the Case Against Signing Jadeveon Clowney and Antonio Brown

Deion Sanders says Ray Lewis and Ed Reed want to be college coaches. Is adding a safety in the draft a luxury or priority? Would the Ravens take a running back in the first round? The ideal first two picks for the Ravens.
news

Around the AFC North: Jadeveon Clowney to Browns Talk Heats Up

Bengals GM says they will not get "greedy" looking to trade out of No. 5 spot. Steelers don't normally target left tackle in the first round, but they could this year. 
news

Late for Work 4/12: Veteran Edge Rusher Justin Houston Will Reportedly Visit Ravens

Ravens reportedly 'keeping tabs' on Jadeveon Clowney. More trade back talk. John Harbaugh recounts the wild "Monday Night Football" game against the Cleveland Browns. Pundits name another free agent receiver fit.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Sammy Watkins came off well in his initial media session. One reason why an edge rusher may not happen in the first round and other positions that won't be selected.
news

Ravens Cheerleader Is a Finalist for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Summer Wilson, 30, is one of 15 finalists for the Sports Illustrated 'Swim Search,' with a chance to be one of six people featured in the magazine.
Advertising