Ravens Waived Winborne; signed free agent CB Lenny Walls.

5/20/2008 Waived DB Jamaine Winborne; Signed free agent CB Lenny Walls.
5/16/2008 Waived DT Zarnell Fitch; Signed rookie free agent TE Xavier Lee; Signed free agents G Adrien Clarke
5/9/2008 Signed the following rookie free agents: G Brandon Barnes, WR Patrick Carter, K Piotr Czech, P Ben Dato, T Sean Dumford, G Adam Kraus, TE Scott Kuhn, LB Jameel McClain, TE Joe Reitz, QB Brad.
4/28/2008 Acquired CB Fabian Washington in a trade with the Oakland Raiders.
4/28/2008 Re-signed TE Jake Nordin and WR Matt Willis; Signed free agent WR Kerry Reed.
4/24/2008 Waived CB Willie Gaston; Re-signed DT/OLB Edgar Jones and TE Lee Vickers.
4/23/2008 Re-signed CB Ronnie Prude; Waived K E.J. Cochrane.
4/21/2008 Re-signed G Jason Brown.
4/17/2008 Re-signed LS Matt Katula.
4/8/2008 Re-signed DB Jamaine Winborne.
4/3/2008 Re-signed NT J'Vonne Parker.
3/18/2008 Re-signed FB Justin Green and RB Cory Ross.
3/14/2008 Signed free agent K E.J. Cochrane; Signed unrestricted free agent CB Frank Walker.
2/28/2008 Terminated the contract (vested veteran, failed physical) of C Mike Flynn.
2/27/2008 Terminated the contract (vested veteran) of RB Mike Anderson.
2/19/2008 Placed the franchise designation on OLB Terrell Suggs.
1/5/2008 Signed T Mike Kracalik and DT Zarnell Fitch to Reserve/Future contracts.
