Ravens Will Have 'Boom Or Bust' Edge Rushers to Pick From in Draft

With four outside linebackers as pending free agents, the Ravens have a lot of moving pieces at the position.

But one thing the Ravens can count on, regardless of who or how many edge defenders they lose, is that there will be plenty of talented pass rushers available early in the draft. The trick for any team will be picking the right one.

"I do think any of the pass rushers you look at all come with some concern that gives you a little bit of a boom-bust question mark there," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said this week.

Here are some of the prospects Kiper pointed to as late first-round or early second-round edge rushers:

Kwity Paye, Michigan