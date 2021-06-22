Ravens Will Open 12 Training Camp Practices to Fans

The Baltimore Ravens' 2021 training camp, presented by Advance Business Systems, will feature 12 free/open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, with the ability to safely host approximately 1,000 fans per day. Additionally, the Ravens have scheduled a free/open practice at M&T Bank Stadium on July 31.

Beginning Thursday, July 15 at 11 a.m., fans can visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or the Ravens' Mobile App to claim a parking pass for one of the Owings Mills practices.

The online reservation is on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing fans to secure a parking pass that will admit one car's worth of people to the specific practice requested. (Please note that there is a limited amount of parking passes available for each day.)

"We are thrilled to welcome Ravens fans back to training camp," Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. "We missed not having the energy of our fans at practice last year. Our upcoming training camp will be especially meaningful, knowing just how great it will be to reconnect with the Ravens Flock in person."

The Ravens' first full-team training camp practice will be held Wednesday, July 28. The final date for fans attending training camp is Monday, Aug. 16.

TRAINING CAMP PRACTICES: ONLINE REGISTRATION

Beginning Thursday, July 15 at 11 a.m., fans can visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or the Ravens' Mobile App to claim a parking pass for one of the free/open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center. The online reservation is on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing fans to secure a parking pass that will admit one car's worth of people to the specific practice requested. (Please note that all vehicles must fit in a standard parking space.)

Fans will receive a confirmation email after signing up for a specific practice day. Digital parking passes, scheduled practice times and other logistical information will be emailed to fans 48 hours prior to their selected practice.

Due to NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, player autographs will not be permitted during 2021 training camp practices. However, food trucks, interactive children's activities and sponsor activations will be available to fans. Military members who attend training camp will be able to pick up a free gift with proof of a current or past military I.D.

In accordance with the recent announcements from state and local officials lifting most COVID-19 restrictions as of July 1, 2021 – including face mask requirements – fans will not be required to wear masks while attending training camp. However, in accordance with CDC guidance, unvaccinated fans will be encouraged to wear a mask when they are unable to stay six feet apart from people who do not live in the same household.

STADIUM TRAINING CAMP PRACTICE

Event: M&T Bank Stadium Practice – Free and Open to the Public

When: Saturday, July 31

Practice Time: To be determined