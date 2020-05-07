Thursday, May 07, 2020 07:32 PM

Ravens Will Spend Thanksgiving in Pittsburgh

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

050720Steelers
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Robert Griffin III

After feasting on Thanksgiving dinner, Ravens fans will have football on the menu.

The Ravens have a Thanksgiving game for the first time since 2013, traveling to face the archrival Pittsburgh Steelers in the holiday nightcap starting at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Ravens and Steelers have met just once on Thanksgiving, in 2013 when Baltimore prevailed, 22-20, at M&T Bank Stadium. Justin Tucker was Baltimore's biggest weapon that night, kicking five field goals, including a 57-yarder. The most interesting part of the night was when Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin stepped on the field during a long Jacoby Jones kickoff return that appeared headed for a touchdown.

Ravens vs. Steelers is widely regarded as the NFL's best rivalry, and the Thanksgiving matchup is one of five primetime games on Baltimore's 2020 schedule. A Ravens-Steelers primetime game is usually part of the NFL schedule. Since 2006, Baltimore and Pittsburgh had met in primetime at least once every season until last year.

Ravens vs. Steelers in 2020 should make for compelling Thanksgiving football. Baltimore is one of the AFC favorites to reach the Super Bowl coming off a franchise best 14-2 season. Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is expected to be healthy again after missing almost the entire 2019 season following elbow surgery.

Even without Roethlisberger in the lineup last year, Baltimore's visit to Pittsburgh came down to the wire as Ravens-Steelers games often do. Baltimore prevailed, 26-23, in overtime, with Tucker kicking a 46-yarder that made a right turn just in time to sneak through the uprights.

The last time the Ravens and Steelers met on a holiday, however, was on Christmas in 2016 when Antonio Brown reached the football over the goal line in the final seconds to win the division and knock the Ravens out of the playoff chase.

Baltimore has played on Thanksgiving just twice in its history. The first time was in 2011, when the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 16-6, in Baltimore. That game featured the first matchup between Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh and his brother, Jim, who was the 49ers' head coach. Baltimore sacked Alex Smith nine times. The brothers met again the following season in Super Bowl XLVII, as the Ravens captured their second Lombardi Trophy.

Related Content

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The price of quality is evident in the Ravens' league rankings in positional spending. Plus, a look at the quarterback situation and college programs the Ravens have targeted.
SociaLight: Hollywood Brown's Driveway Workouts Are Insane
news

SociaLight: Hollywood Brown's Driveway Workouts Are Insane

Plus, have you ever tried to walk a cat on a leash? Yeah, not so easy – even for Snowflake.
Ravens Productions Earns 11 Emmy Nominations
news

Ravens Productions Earns 11 Emmy Nominations

Re-watch the videos that are up for Capital Emmys this year in a wide variety of categories.
RB J.K. Dobbins
news

J.K. Dobbins Explains Why He Chose No. 27

The Ravens' new running back is well-versed on Ray Rice history but chose the number to honor his late father.
Ravens owner Steve Biscotti on the sidelines before an NFL game.
news

Steve Bisciotti's Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Maryland Food Bank

The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation is helping during the ongoing effort to support the Maryland Food Bank during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
RB Mark Ingram II
news

Late for Work 5/15: How Ravens Are Better Built to Beat Chiefs

Patrick Queen, J.K. Dobbins among NFL rookies in best position to succeed. Re-signing Pernell McPhee may be the Ravens' best offseason move. Ray Lewis can identify with Michael Jordan's leadership style.
QBs Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley
news

Backup Quarterback Competition Should be Interesting

Will the Ravens carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster for a third straight season?
Head coach John Harbaugh talks to the team
news

Late for Work 5/14: Ravens Well-Positioned to Succeed in NFL's Atypical Offseason

The Ravens upgraded on offense and defense. Don't sleep on Justice Hill. Greg Roman, Wink Martindale among top future head-coaching candidates. The Ravens' lack of home "Monday Night Football" games isn't just your imagination. Could Joe Flacco end up with an AFC North rival?
Matt Skura, Bradley Bozeman and Patrick Mekari
news

The Battle for Center Is On

General Manager Eric DeCosta says Bradley Bozeman, Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari are all candidates to win the competition to start at center.
G D.J. Fluker
news

Mailbag: Who Will End Up Starting at Right Guard?

Who is the Ravens' backup tackle in case of injury? Are there any trade candidates? What will the running back snap count look like?
Baltimore Ravens Rookies Jersey Numbers
news

Ravens Announce Jersey Numbers for Rookie Draft Class

First-round pick Patrick Queen will wear No. 48, while second-round pick J.K. Dobbins will wear the same number as another former Ravens explosive running back.
Former WR Torrey Smith and his son chat with Gordon Ramsey
news

With the Ravens' Help, Gordon Ramsay Transformed Ellicott City

The celebrity chef came to Ellicott City for '24 Hours to Hell and Back' to rehab the flood-damaged Main Street. Here are some clips from Tuesday's show.

Advertising