Late for Work 11/2: How Roquan Smith's Arrival Impacts Other Ravens Defenders 

Which Ravens Defenders Stand to Gain and Lose Most With Roquan Smith's Arrival?

The Ravens gained an impact player when they traded for inside linebacker Roquan Smith this week. Not only does the two-time second-team All-Pro figure to make a huge impact on the defense, but his presence also will have an impact on the role of some of his new teammates.

The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer looked at the winners and losers on defense with Smith's arrival. He viewed the addition of Smith as a positive for fellow inside linebacker Patrick Queen, but not necessarily for first-round safety Kyle Hamilton.

Shaffer said that not only will Smith's presence not cost Queen snaps, it should free Queen to do more of what he's best at: shoot gaps as a run defender and harass the quarterback as a blitzer.

"While the Ravens' blitz rate has fallen sharply this year, Smith's dependable track record in coverage over the middle could free [Defensive Coordinator Mike] Macdonald to unleash more of Queen's pass-rushing ability," Shaffer wrote. "According to Pro Football Focus, Queen has 13 pressures and four sacks over just 61 pass-rush snaps this season, impressive numbers for an inside linebacker.

"Smith's explosiveness as a blitzer (16 1/2 career sacks) and Queen's steady improvements in zone coverage should make the Ravens' defensive tendencies harder to discern. That, in turn, should make their top two inside linebackers more difficult to game-plan against. On any given passing down, either could blitz, drop into a shallow zone, carry a receiver into a deep-middle-third zone or shadow a running back as he releases into the flat."

As for Hamilton, Shaffer noted that the 14th-overall pick has been used primarily on passing downs, and there could be fewer snaps for him going forward.

"Coaches have used the rookie as a box safety, lining him up over tight ends in the slot, blitzing him from the edge, and dropping him into shallow and deep zone coverages," Shaffer wrote. "Now, though, the Ravens have two inside linebackers with the experience and skill set to handle such a role. Smith and Queen are both productive blitzers. They both have the speed to run with running backs and to carry wide receivers down the seam. And they're both multiyear starters.

"Hamilton's role in the short term won't disappear entirely; he can still be an asset in coverage against athletic tight ends. But if Humphrey and Marcus Peters are aligned as the Ravens' outside cornerbacks, and Smith and Queen are playing together, and safeties Chuck Clark and Stone remain every-down defenders, snaps could be hard to come by."

Eisen and Brandt Agree: Smith Is a 'Perfect' Raven

With the passing of the trade deadline yesterday afternoon, the pundits have released their grades and assessments on various deals, including the Smith trade, which saw the Ravens acquire him from the Chicago Bears in exchange for reported second- and fifth-round picks and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein.

NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha named the Ravens defense as the biggest winners of the trade deadline.

"He's exactly the kind of linebacker who can be a difference-maker on a unit that needs more of them," Chadiha wrote. "Smith is a tremendous tackler and blitzer, and he fits perfectly with the kind of versatile players Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald wants to utilize in his scheme. Smith also shows up at a perfect time. The AFC North is experiencing its share of upheaval — the Bengals, for one, are especially vulnerable with Ja'Marr Chase sidelined with a hip injury — and Baltimore is now poised to make a run at the division crown with an improved defense."

Grading on a scale of one to 10, Fox Sports 1's Skip Bayless gave the Ravens a nine.