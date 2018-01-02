Ray Lewis Among 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists

Lewis would become the Ravens' second Hall of Famer, following left tackle Jonathan Ogden. Ogden was drafted the same year and round as Lewis when the Ravens were first born in 1996, yet went into Canton just before Lewis' final season ended with Super Bowl XLVII glory five years ago.

Lewis was one of the game's greatest, most feared and widely respected defensive players during his 17 NFL seasons (1996-2012), which were all played in Baltimore.

His resume includes two Super Bowl titles, including one Super Bowl MVP in 2000 when he led arguably the greatest defense of all-time. He was a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2000, 2003), 13-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro.

More than just his stats and accolades, Lewis was a passionate, hard-working leader who entertained and inspired millions of fans throughout his career. He was and has remained an active member of the Baltimore community trying to help people in need.

Below is the list of the 15 modern-era finalists, including four players who are eligible for the first time like Lewis:

LB Ray Lewis

LB Brian Urlacher

RB Edgerrin James

WR Randy Moss

WR Terrell Owens

WR Isaac Bruce

FS John Lynch

S Brian Dawkins

CB Everson Walls

CB Ty Law

T Tony Boselli

C/G Kevin Mawae

T Joe Jacoby

G Steve Hutchinson

G Alan Faneca