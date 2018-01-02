Ray Lewis Among 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists

Ray Lewis is one step closer to enshrinement.
On Tuesday night, the legendary former Ravens inside linebacker was named as one of the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018.
Lewis is widely expected to be a first-ballot inductee, and it would become official in just a month's time.
To be elected, a finalist must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent during the annual selection meeting.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2018 will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special that will air nationally on the eve of Super Bowl LII at 9 p.m. on NBC.
Lewis would become the Ravens' second Hall of Famer, following left tackle Jonathan Ogden. Ogden was drafted the same year and round as Lewis when the Ravens were first born in 1996, yet went into Canton just before Lewis' final season ended with Super Bowl XLVII glory five years ago.
Lewis was one of the game's greatest, most feared and widely respected defensive players during his 17 NFL seasons (1996-2012), which were all played in Baltimore.
His resume includes two Super Bowl titles, including one Super Bowl MVP in 2000 when he led arguably the greatest defense of all-time. He was a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2000, 2003), 13-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro.
More than just his stats and accolades, Lewis was a passionate, hard-working leader who entertained and inspired millions of fans throughout his career. He was and has remained an active member of the Baltimore community trying to help people in need.
Below is the list of the 15 modern-era finalists, including four players who are eligible for the first time like Lewis:
- LB Ray Lewis
- LB Brian Urlacher
- RB Edgerrin James
- WR Randy Moss
- WR Terrell Owens
- WR Isaac Bruce
- FS John Lynch
- S Brian Dawkins
- CB Everson Walls
- CB Ty Law
- T Tony Boselli
- C/G Kevin Mawae
- T Joe Jacoby
- G Steve Hutchinson
- G Alan Faneca
There are three other finalists to make up a class of 18 overall. The two senior finalists are linebacker Robert Brazile and guard Jerry Kramer. The one contributor finalist is general manager Bobby Beathard.