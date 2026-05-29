Late for Work: How Zay Flowers Can Reach 1,500 Yards This Season

Hiring Jesse Minter Is Pundit's Favorite Ravens Offseason Move

The Athletic’s Mike Sando named his favorite offseason move for every team. For the Ravens, it was hiring Jesse Minter as head coach.

"The Ravens were coming off a 13-win season when they watched Mike Macdonald, their defensive coordinator, take over as the Seahawks' coach entering 2024. They ideally would have kept Macdonald for themselves, but the timing wasn't ideal," Sando wrote. "When the time came to replace John Harbaugh, they pivoted to another defense-minded former Ravens assistant, Jesse Minter. The move gives the Ravens the closest available comp for Macdonald, two years later."

Minter, who will call the defensive plays, is tasked with getting a defense that ranked 24th in yards allowed last season back to the franchise's high standard.

Russell Street Report’s Darin McCann believes Minter and his defensive staff will do so.