Inside a Vastly New Experience at M&T Bank Stadium

There have been three phases in the ongoing renovation project at M&T Bank Stadium, which began in 2024. This fall, fans will be delivered the most dramatic of them all.
The transformation of the North Plaza and expansion in the upper level, "The Perch," will open new spaces for Ravens fans and supporters to visit pregame, postgame, and year-round. And the best part of all is it's open to everyone.
"This will bring everything together," President Sashi Brown said. "You will see buildings that every fan that comes into our stadium is going to be able to experience so we get that rich, deep Baltimore Ravens tailgate culture and gameday excitement right on our campus here inside the gates."
While other NFL franchises continue to rebuild new stadiums with massive price tags, the Ravens continue to invest in improvements to M&T Bank Stadium, where they've called home in all but their first two seasons of existence.
"We hope we turn this thing into Fenway [Park] or Wrigley [Field], but there's no guarantee that will happen. I think these forward investments are really important," Brown said.
"When [Owner] Art [Modell] built this stadium originally with the Maryland Stadium Authority, the idea was to give Baltimore a world-class facility. We believe this positions Baltimore to have one of the great stadiums in the world. We hope we'll be here for a very long time."
Here are the different aspects of the project, which is on track to be completed before M&T Bank Stadium hosts the first of back-to-back Morgan Wallen concerts on July 17.
North Plaza
The grand entrance to M&T Bank Stadium from Ravens Walk will have new gates bumped out from their previous spots, with easier access featuring 72 scanners that allow all ticketed fans with access to five different venues.
By extending the secure perimeter closer to Hamburg Street, the stadium entry experience has been enhanced by a new canopy-covered entrance leading into the North Plaza. With tickets scanned prior to accessing the concourses, general admission guests will enter the secured footprint to experience these new offerings more seamlessly.
The revitalized North Plaza features two prominent structures flanking the gates. One side came online last year, featuring the year-round Flock Shop shopping experience and The Landing, a second-floor rooftop deck bar and lounge.
On the other side will be the massive new addition of The Talon & Backstage. The Talon is an open-air tailgate and concert venue with three levels of viewing and main stage that will become the stadium's premier pregame destination.
It will open three hours prior to kickoff and accommodate between 2,000-3,000 people on the lower level as well as another estimated 600 people on the upper mezzanine level.
Behind The Talon is an indoor sports bar, Backstage. It will have its own kitchen with elevated food offerings and one of the largest television screens in the area. There are glass panels between the two spaces to either connect them or host separate or more intimate events in two spaces. In all, there are seven new bars in the Talon, as well as new, large bathrooms.
In addition to gamedays, the space will also help the Ravens host non-gameday and offseason events.
"We're going to bring this to life. This is going to create that destination pregame that's going to be a tremendous opportunity," Sr. Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs said. "It's fairly unique in the NFL to have a space this big."
And don't worry, the Ray Lewis and Johnny Unitas statues will return very near their original places at the North Plaza.
The FlockYard
The Ravens have also added The FlockYard, a new hospitality area on the north side of M&T Bank Stadium next to The Flock Shop and The Landing. It will be a multi-level structure centered around a communal courtyard with a large LED board.
The structure will have several climate-controlled private spaces with removable walls to accommodate a wide variety of events and exclusive food offerings. This mainly replaces the white tent hospitality village the Ravens used to have, but PSL holders can also upgrade their experience to gain access.
"This will be a first-of-its-kind NFL exterior suite product that will really cater towards those smaller and midsize businesses," said Vice President of Ticket Sales & Operations Richard Lintker.
The Overlook
Feedback the Ravens heard consistently from fans on the upper level of M&T Bank Stadium was to create more space on the concourse and shorter lines at the bathrooms. The Ravens checked off both by expanding "The Perch" in multiple areas.
"The Perch" will have additional space to enjoy unique food offerings and pregame parties while enjoying the best views of the Baltimore skyline. Select features include more than 7,000 square feet of additional hospitality space and an approximately 25% increase in restroom capacity. Glass walls will create a balcony on the north side of the stadium, complete with fans and heaters.
"We've created a destination with an unbelievable view," Downs said.
Check out what's coming in the third and final phase of construction at M&T Bank Stadium, which will deliver a premier pre-game experience for all fans.
Stadium Video Displays
The Ravens will further enhance the fan experience with additional video display upgrades throughout M&T Bank Stadium.
ANC will install four new 3.9mm high-definition outdoor displays in the upper concourse, a 19' x 124' outdoor mesh LED display on the northwest plaza façade, and a 16' x 28' outdoor video display at The Talon.
Gate A will also receive two new 22' x 45' fine-pitch 2.5mm outdoor displays, while the Backstage sports bar will be upgraded with a 13' x 65' indoor 3.9mm display. All new displays will feature HDR technology, delivering dynamic visuals and superior video resolution.
Since 2025, M&T Bank Stadium has added more than 12,800 square feet and over 120 million pixels of new video displays.
"Everything we do here is to win football games and amaze our fans," Brown said. "It's really important to the Bisciotti family and to the Ravens organization that we invest back into the fan experience and stadium experience. We think we've done that in a smart and dynamic way."