Inside a Vastly New Experience at M&T Bank Stadium

North Plaza

The grand entrance to M&T Bank Stadium from Ravens Walk will have new gates bumped out from their previous spots, with easier access featuring 72 scanners that allow all ticketed fans with access to five different venues.

By extending the secure perimeter closer to Hamburg Street, the stadium entry experience has been enhanced by a new canopy-covered entrance leading into the North Plaza. With tickets scanned prior to accessing the concourses, general admission guests will enter the secured footprint to experience these new offerings more seamlessly.

The revitalized North Plaza features two prominent structures flanking the gates. One side came online last year, featuring the year-round Flock Shop shopping experience and The Landing, a second-floor rooftop deck bar and lounge.

On the other side will be the massive new addition of The Talon & Backstage. The Talon is an open-air tailgate and concert venue with three levels of viewing and main stage that will become the stadium's premier pregame destination.

It will open three hours prior to kickoff and accommodate between 2,000-3,000 people on the lower level as well as another estimated 600 people on the upper mezzanine level.

Behind The Talon is an indoor sports bar, Backstage. It will have its own kitchen with elevated food offerings and one of the largest television screens in the area. There are glass panels between the two spaces to either connect them or host separate or more intimate events in two spaces. In all, there are seven new bars in the Talon, as well as new, large bathrooms.

In addition to gamedays, the space will also help the Ravens host non-gameday and offseason events.

"We're going to bring this to life. This is going to create that destination pregame that's going to be a tremendous opportunity," Sr. Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs said. "It's fairly unique in the NFL to have a space this big."