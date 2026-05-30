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50 Words or Less: Trey Hendrickson Investment Is Paying Early Dividends

May 30, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

OLB Trey Hendrickson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Trey Hendrickson

The Ravens made a heavy investment in Trey Hendrickson this offseason. His four-year, $112 million deal is the biggest free agent contract the Ravens have ever dished out.

It's only the second week of Organized Team Activities, but that signing is paying early dividends.

Hendrickson was a menace in Wednesday's practice, burning the edge for a pair of sacks in third-down situations and batting away a screen pass from Lamar Jackson.

Hendrickson wreaked plenty of havoc on the Ravens when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals, and now, Baltimore gets to reap the rewards of his wrath.

Hendrickson will no doubt revive a pass rush that was too stagnant last year, particularly in late-game situations when the Ravens defense needed to protect a lead by pressuring opposing quarterbacks. As Head Coach Jesse Minter said this week, part of why Hendrickson is in Baltimore is to "to help close out those situations for us on defense."

But it's not what Minter mentioned first when asked about how Hendrickson has stood out so far.

"Just the way he operates," Minter said, comparing Hendrickson's professionalism and leadership to Derrick Henry.

"He's coming into a new situation, new defense, new terminology. Just to watch his process of how he learns, how he needs to know what he needs to know and also know what everybody else is doing. He's an unbelievable leader in the edge room. He's helping really bring those young guys along as well."

The Ravens need more than Hendrickson to juice up their pass rush. They'll need greater contributions from Tavius Robinson, second-year talent Mike Green, rookie second-round pick Zion Young, and others. Hendrickson's ability to elevate them beyond the attention he'll draw from offensive linemen will be a significant factor in how much of a rebound Baltimore's defense makes this season.

Here are more thoughts with two weeks of OTAs in the books, all in 50 words or less:

  • Lamar Jackson and Minter's relationship is off to a strong start, perhaps because they have a similar vibe. Jackson said he likes that Minter "always has a smile on his face." Jackson is the same way. They're both consistent, even-keeled leaders who people want to be around.
  • Minter's "at our best when our best is needed drill" has been a hit because it's a fun way to end practice with some competition. I also like that it's not just players who do push-ups when they lose. Coaches are involved, too. Minter has established a "we're-all-in-it-together" culture.
  • In an appearance on "The Lounge," veteran tight end Durham Smythe talked about how Minter has done a great job balancing setting a defined culture and being someone players like. "There's a fine line and there's a skill to it," said Smythe, who has played for four first-time head coaches.
  • Smythe is a key bridge between Declan Doyle's offense in Chicago and his offense in Baltimore. He's going to help his teammates smooth out some of the growing pains that can come along with transitions in offensive systems.
  • Jackson said he's had "quite a few" and "great" conversations with Doyle. Jackson said Doyle "wants me to be involved a lot." Jackson tends to play his best when he feels (and is) engaged. This important relationship is off to a good start.

10 Standouts From Week 2 of Ravens OTAs

Here's who made plays during practice this week at Ravens Organized Team Activities.

Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

S Jaylinn Hawkins Even though he's new to the Ravens' secondary, Hawkins already looks comfortable. He broke up a deep pass intended for Zay Flowers and is attacking underneath throws effectively. Hawkins drew praise from coaches for his good eyes.
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S Jaylinn Hawkins

Even though he's new to the Ravens' secondary, Hawkins already looks comfortable. He broke up a deep pass intended for Zay Flowers and is attacking underneath throws effectively. Hawkins drew praise from coaches for his good eyes.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Trey Hendrickson Hendrickson was dominant during Wednesday's practice, tallying a couple of sacks and a batted pass in 11-on-11 drills. In a practice featuring third-and-long situations, Hendrickson showed why he was a worthy offseason investment.
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OLB Trey Hendrickson

Hendrickson was dominant during Wednesday's practice, tallying a couple of sacks and a batted pass in 11-on-11 drills. In a practice featuring third-and-long situations, Hendrickson showed why he was a worthy offseason investment.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Jay Higgins IV Higgins had an interception during seven-on-seven drills in Tuesday's practice, breaking on an underneath pass quickly. After making the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent last year, Higgins is looking to take another step forward in his second season.
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ILB Jay Higgins IV

Higgins had an interception during seven-on-seven drills in Tuesday's practice, breaking on an underneath pass quickly. After making the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent last year, Higgins is looking to take another step forward in his second season.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Justice Hill After missing the end of last season due to a neck injury, Hill is back on the field and looks as spry as ever. He broke a couple long runs during Tuesday's practice and looked the part of a player ready to reassume his No. 2 role.
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RB Justice Hill

After missing the end of last season due to a neck injury, Hill is back on the field and looks as spry as ever. He broke a couple long runs during Tuesday's practice and looked the part of a player ready to reassume his No. 2 role.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson Jackson's arrival at OTAs this week leveled up practice. While Nate Wiggins got him with an interception, Jackson had an otherwise strong practice Wednesday as he continues to acclimate himself with Declan Doyle's new offense. Jackson threw a couple strikes to Devontez Walker and another to Zay Flowers to convert in third-and-long situations.
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QB Lamar Jackson

Jackson's arrival at OTAs this week leveled up practice. While Nate Wiggins got him with an interception, Jackson had an otherwise strong practice Wednesday as he continues to acclimate himself with Declan Doyle's new offense. Jackson threw a couple strikes to Devontez Walker and another to Zay Flowers to convert in third-and-long situations.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Keyon Martin After playing sparingly as a slot cornerback as an undrafted rookie, Martin is looking to secure his spot on the team again this summer. He'll be challenged by rookie Chandler Rivers, who has made a good first impression, but Martin helped his case with an interception in 11-on-11 drills during Tuesday's practice.
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CB Keyon Martin

After playing sparingly as a slot cornerback as an undrafted rookie, Martin is looking to secure his spot on the team again this summer. He'll be challenged by rookie Chandler Rivers, who has made a good first impression, but Martin helped his case with an interception in 11-on-11 drills during Tuesday's practice.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Elijah Sarratt Sarratt's big frame helped him during Tuesday's practice on two long receptions, including a leaping catch during 11-on-11 drills.
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WR Elijah Sarratt

Sarratt's big frame helped him during Tuesday's practice on two long receptions, including a leaping catch during 11-on-11 drills.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Devontez Walker Walker was one of Jackson's favorite targets during Wednesday's practice, and he converted first downs on third-and-long. With Rashod Bateman not practicing early this week, Walker is getting his chance to show he's ready for a bigger role. In addition to his vertical speed, Walker is showing he can stretch the field horizontally.
8 / 10

WR Devontez Walker

Walker was one of Jackson's favorite targets during Wednesday's practice, and he converted first downs on third-and-long. With Rashod Bateman not practicing early this week, Walker is getting his chance to show he's ready for a bigger role. In addition to his vertical speed, Walker is showing he can stretch the field horizontally.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Nate Wiggins Wiggins picked off Jackson when the cornerback dropped into zone coverage and got underneath an outside route. Wiggins, who's off to a hot start this offseason, has the talent to make the leap into the top 10 at his position in the NFL this fall.
9 / 10

CB Nate Wiggins

Wiggins picked off Jackson when the cornerback dropped into zone coverage and got underneath an outside route. Wiggins, who's off to a hot start this offseason, has the talent to make the leap into the top 10 at his position in the NFL this fall.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
EDGE Zion Young The massive rookie second-round pick hasn't practiced with pads yet, but it'll be fun to watch when he does. In OTAs, Young is already showing that he's a tough player to move off the line of scrimmage. It hasn't been easy for the Ravens offense to run in his direction.
10 / 10

EDGE Zion Young

The massive rookie second-round pick hasn't practiced with pads yet, but it'll be fun to watch when he does. In OTAs, Young is already showing that he's a tough player to move off the line of scrimmage. It hasn't been easy for the Ravens offense to run in his direction.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
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  • Nate Wiggins made one of the top plays of practice this week when he picked off Jackson by dropping into underneath zone coverage. Now in Year 3, Wiggins could become a top 10 cornerback in the NFL under new Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Mike Mickens.
  • Absences at OTAs present opportunities for others to get reps with the starters, and three players who took advantage of that this week were wide receiver Devontez Walker, cornerback T.J. Tampa, and defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles, the latter of whom got brownie points for two wins at backwards medicine ball toss.
  • The case for Zay Flowers reaching 1,500 receiving yards this season has merit, even though it's a high bar. The Bears' top four receivers last year combined for 300 targets. The Ravens' had 203. Flowers' 118 targets last season ranked 18th in the NFL, but he could have much more volume this fall.
  • Rookies Vega Ioane and Zion Young have been impressive so far, but I can't wait to see them when the pads come on. Their games are defined by physicality, so we're only getting a taste of what's to come. Ioane put his teammates on skates when they held the blocking pad.
  • The final phase of M&T Bank Stadium improvements impacts the most fans. Trust me when I say you're going to be blown away. The Talon on the reimagined North Plaza will be the quintessential place to hang out before a game. I might have to delay going to the press box.

Photos: Renderings of Dramatic M&T Bank Stadium Improvements

Check out what's coming in the third and final phase of construction at M&T Bank Stadium, which will deliver a premier pre-game experience for all fans.

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