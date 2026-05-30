50 Words or Less: Trey Hendrickson Investment Is Paying Early Dividends

The Ravens made a heavy investment in Trey Hendrickson this offseason. His four-year, $112 million deal is the biggest free agent contract the Ravens have ever dished out.
It's only the second week of Organized Team Activities, but that signing is paying early dividends.
Hendrickson was a menace in Wednesday's practice, burning the edge for a pair of sacks in third-down situations and batting away a screen pass from Lamar Jackson.
Hendrickson wreaked plenty of havoc on the Ravens when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals, and now, Baltimore gets to reap the rewards of his wrath.
Hendrickson will no doubt revive a pass rush that was too stagnant last year, particularly in late-game situations when the Ravens defense needed to protect a lead by pressuring opposing quarterbacks. As Head Coach Jesse Minter said this week, part of why Hendrickson is in Baltimore is to "to help close out those situations for us on defense."
But it's not what Minter mentioned first when asked about how Hendrickson has stood out so far.
"Just the way he operates," Minter said, comparing Hendrickson's professionalism and leadership to Derrick Henry.
"He's coming into a new situation, new defense, new terminology. Just to watch his process of how he learns, how he needs to know what he needs to know and also know what everybody else is doing. He's an unbelievable leader in the edge room. He's helping really bring those young guys along as well."
The Ravens need more than Hendrickson to juice up their pass rush. They'll need greater contributions from Tavius Robinson, second-year talent Mike Green, rookie second-round pick Zion Young, and others. Hendrickson's ability to elevate them beyond the attention he'll draw from offensive linemen will be a significant factor in how much of a rebound Baltimore's defense makes this season.
Here are more thoughts with two weeks of OTAs in the books, all in 50 words or less:
- Lamar Jackson and Minter's relationship is off to a strong start, perhaps because they have a similar vibe. Jackson said he likes that Minter "always has a smile on his face." Jackson is the same way. They're both consistent, even-keeled leaders who people want to be around.
- Minter's "at our best when our best is needed drill" has been a hit because it's a fun way to end practice with some competition. I also like that it's not just players who do push-ups when they lose. Coaches are involved, too. Minter has established a "we're-all-in-it-together" culture.
- In an appearance on "The Lounge," veteran tight end Durham Smythe talked about how Minter has done a great job balancing setting a defined culture and being someone players like. "There's a fine line and there's a skill to it," said Smythe, who has played for four first-time head coaches.
- Smythe is a key bridge between Declan Doyle's offense in Chicago and his offense in Baltimore. He's going to help his teammates smooth out some of the growing pains that can come along with transitions in offensive systems.
- Jackson said he's had "quite a few" and "great" conversations with Doyle. Jackson said Doyle "wants me to be involved a lot." Jackson tends to play his best when he feels (and is) engaged. This important relationship is off to a good start.
Here's who made plays during practice this week at Ravens Organized Team Activities.
- Nate Wiggins made one of the top plays of practice this week when he picked off Jackson by dropping into underneath zone coverage. Now in Year 3, Wiggins could become a top 10 cornerback in the NFL under new Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Mike Mickens.
- Absences at OTAs present opportunities for others to get reps with the starters, and three players who took advantage of that this week were wide receiver Devontez Walker, cornerback T.J. Tampa, and defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles, the latter of whom got brownie points for two wins at backwards medicine ball toss.
- The case for Zay Flowers reaching 1,500 receiving yards this season has merit, even though it's a high bar. The Bears' top four receivers last year combined for 300 targets. The Ravens' had 203. Flowers' 118 targets last season ranked 18th in the NFL, but he could have much more volume this fall.
- Rookies Vega Ioane and Zion Young have been impressive so far, but I can't wait to see them when the pads come on. Their games are defined by physicality, so we're only getting a taste of what's to come. Ioane put his teammates on skates when they held the blocking pad.
- The final phase of M&T Bank Stadium improvements impacts the most fans. Trust me when I say you're going to be blown away. The Talon on the reimagined North Plaza will be the quintessential place to hang out before a game. I might have to delay going to the press box.
Check out what's coming in the third and final phase of construction at M&T Bank Stadium, which will deliver a premier pre-game experience for all fans.