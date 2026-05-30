50 Words or Less: Trey Hendrickson Investment Is Paying Early Dividends

The Ravens made a heavy investment in Trey Hendrickson this offseason. His four-year, $112 million deal is the biggest free agent contract the Ravens have ever dished out.

It's only the second week of Organized Team Activities, but that signing is paying early dividends.

Hendrickson was a menace in Wednesday's practice, burning the edge for a pair of sacks in third-down situations and batting away a screen pass from Lamar Jackson.

Hendrickson wreaked plenty of havoc on the Ravens when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals, and now, Baltimore gets to reap the rewards of his wrath.

Hendrickson will no doubt revive a pass rush that was too stagnant last year, particularly in late-game situations when the Ravens defense needed to protect a lead by pressuring opposing quarterbacks. As Head Coach Jesse Minter said this week, part of why Hendrickson is in Baltimore is to "to help close out those situations for us on defense."

But it's not what Minter mentioned first when asked about how Hendrickson has stood out so far.

"Just the way he operates," Minter said, comparing Hendrickson's professionalism and leadership to Derrick Henry.

"He's coming into a new situation, new defense, new terminology. Just to watch his process of how he learns, how he needs to know what he needs to know and also know what everybody else is doing. He's an unbelievable leader in the edge room. He's helping really bring those young guys along as well."

The Ravens need more than Hendrickson to juice up their pass rush. They'll need greater contributions from Tavius Robinson, second-year talent Mike Green, rookie second-round pick Zion Young, and others. Hendrickson's ability to elevate them beyond the attention he'll draw from offensive linemen will be a significant factor in how much of a rebound Baltimore's defense makes this season.