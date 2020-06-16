Ray Lewis, Bobby Engram Nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

Ray Lewis and Tight Ends Coach Bobby Engram had great college careers before making their mark in the NFL.
Both men have been nominated for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2021, which will be announced early next year.
Lewis is already a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his legendary 17-year career (1996-2012) with the Ravens. However, Lewis was also a star middle linebacker in college at Miami (Fla.), leading the Hurricanes to appearances in the Fiesta Bowl and Orange Bowl. Lewis was a first-team All-American in 1995 and led the Big East in tackles before the Ravens selected him 26th overall in the 1996 draft.
Engram was a star wide receiver at Penn State and won the first-ever Biletnikoff Award in 1994, which is given to the nation's top receiver. The Nittany Lions went undefeated in 1994 as Engram caught 52 passes for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns as junior, becoming the first Penn State wide receiver to record a 1,000-yard season. His statistics were even better as a senior (63 catches, 1,084 yards, 11 touchdowns), and Engram finished his college career with 31 touchdown catches. Engram also averaged 11.1 yards as a punt returner and left Penn State holding 12 school records for receiving. After a 14-year NFL career (Chicago Seattle, Kansas City), Engram is entering his seventh season on the Ravens coaching staff.
The list of nominees for the College Football Hall of Fame includes 177 players and 40 coaches. The 12,000-plus member National Football Foundation will vote on the 2021 class, with voting to conclude in July.