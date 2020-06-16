Ray Lewis, Bobby Engram Nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

Engram was a star wide receiver at Penn State and won the first-ever Biletnikoff Award in 1994, which is given to the nation's top receiver. The Nittany Lions went undefeated in 1994 as Engram caught 52 passes for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns as junior, becoming the first Penn State wide receiver to record a 1,000-yard season. His statistics were even better as a senior (63 catches, 1,084 yards, 11 touchdowns), and Engram finished his college career with 31 touchdown catches. Engram also averaged 11.1 yards as a punt returner and left Penn State holding 12 school records for receiving. After a 14-year NFL career (Chicago Seattle, Kansas City), Engram is entering his seventh season on the Ravens coaching staff.