Ray Rice: I Got My Burst Back

Oct 21, 2013 at 08:51 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

21_RiceGetsBurst_news.jpg


Ray Rice looked like the Ray Rice of old at times on Sunday.

The sixth-year running back showed signs of quickness and elusiveness in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, a promising sign after he has dealt with a hip injury through the first half of the season.

"I had my burst back," Rice said. "I got everything that I needed to get back."

Rice suffered the hip flexor strain in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, and the injury held him out of action the following week against Houston. Rice returned in Week 4, but did not appear to have the same mobility against Buffalo and Green Bay. Rice put up just 51 total rushing yards in losses to the Bills and Packers.

Coming into Sunday's game against the Steelers, Rice stressed to reporters that he was finally at full strength after coming back from the injury.


"I told you this week that I felt good," Rice said. "I wouldn't kid you if I said I was feeling good. I got my step back. That's exciting for me going into the second half of the year. I get a bye week, came out with no injuries, and my legs are feeling a lot better.

"I'm looking forward to doing some damage."

Rice finished Sunday's game with 15 carries for 45 yards, an average of 3.0 yards per carry. He was also tied for a team leading four receptions for 27 yards.

"I felt like we did a better job in the run game," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We got a few more yards, a few more yards per carry. It's improving, but we have a long way to go with it." 

The Ravens often used Rice out of a single-back, shotgun formation, which was part of some recent scheme adjustments. The Ravens spread out Pittsburgh's defense, and then looked for running lanes up the middle on draws and quick handoffs.

"We probably could have made a few more plays, but the thing is that we got better on offense," Rice said. "We would have loved to win the game. But we're a total team effort and we just have to get better in all phases."

This season has been a struggle for Rice, who currently has 86 carries for 242 yards and three touchdowns. He is on pace for 553 rushing yards, which would be his lowest total since his rookie season. Rice has broken 1,000 rushing yards in each of the last four seasons.

"My first half of the season, I played through an injury," Rice said. "Getting my footing under me today the way I was able to get it under me today, against a hard-nosed defense, felt really good. There's things obviously I want to get better at too. I want to sustain drives and keep myself ready and do things to continue to get better and continue to get healthy."

Rice now has two weeks to recover before the Ravens' back-to-back AFC North games against the Browns and Bengals.

"We have to get better," Rice said. "This is the bye week, and it's time to get away from football and enjoy the family a little bit. But we have to get better. We have to get better in all aspects." 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pundit Picks: Every CBS Writer Thinks Chargers Beat Ravens

The majority of pundits are picking the Los Angeles Chargers to beat the Baltimore Ravens in M&T Bank Stadium in Week 6.
news

Late for Work 10/15: Majority of Pundits Pick Chargers to Beat Ravens

Bart Scott doubles down on dissing Marquise Brown. The Ravens have one of the deepest rosters in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.
news

Lamar Jackson Misses Thursday's Practice With Illness

It's the third time this season that Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has missed a mid-week day of practice.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Won't Throw Rashod Bateman Into the Fire 

Ravens want to start faster offensively. Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa must be given special attention. Ravens may need to restock on two-point conversion plays. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown fires back at Bart Scott's criticism.
news

'One of a Kind' vs. 'Prototype': Lamar Jackson vs. Justin Herbert Is a Premier Matchup

Viewers are in for a treat Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium with two of the most talented young quarterbacks in the league squaring off.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Steam Ravens vs. Chargers

The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers will square off at M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. 
news

Ravens Looking to Tackle Defensive Issues

After giving up more than 500 yards against the Indianapolis Colts, the Ravens prideful defense looks to tighten up against the high-flying Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Uni Watch: Ravens vs. Chargers, Week 6

Here's the uniform combination the Ravens will wear for Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Inside the M&T Bank Stadium Wedding During the Ravens-Colts Game

Amalachukwu Okafor and Candace Congress tied the knot during halftime of the Ravens-Colts 'Monday Night Football' game, but you have to hear the ending.
news

Late for Work 10/14: Marquise Brown Takes Issue With Bart Scott's Diss

Should the Ravens be concerned about their running game? How many teams would trade their first-round pick for Justin Tucker?
news

News & Notes: After Huge Game, Lamar Jackson Says 'I Really Haven't Seen My Peak Yet'

The Ravens hope to continue their success following short weeks. Baltimore's inside linebackers are looking for more consistency. Lamar Jackson appreciated seeing a roughing the passer penalty. 
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Sammy Watkins Sidelined 

Sammy Watkins did not practice after Monday night's hamstring injury. DeShon Elliott and Alejandro Villanueva were limited participants in Wednesday's walkthrough.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising