Report: Zach Orr to Join Jaguars Defensive Staff

Another Ravens defensive coach may be headed to Jacksonville.
The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reported that Coaching Analyst/Defense Zachary Orr will join the Jacksonville Jaguars, likely as Linebackers Coach under new Head Coach Urban Meyer.
The 28-year-old Orr has been on the Ravens staff since 2017, working with former Ravens Defensive Line Coach Joe Cullen who became Jacksonville's defensive coordinator last month.
An undrafted player from North Texas, Orr was an inside linebacker with the Ravens for three seasons (2014-16) before he was forced to retire due to a neck/spine condition. During his final season in 2016, Orr had his best year and became a starter with 133 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Orr would become the fourth departure from the Ravens' staff this offseason. Former Linebackers Coach Mike Macdonald is now the Defensive Coordinator at Michigan and former Defensive Backs Coach Jesse Minter is the Defensive Coordinator at Vanderbilt.