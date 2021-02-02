Report: Zach Orr to Join Jaguars Defensive Staff

The 28-year-old Orr has been on the Ravens staff since 2017, working with former Ravens Defensive Line Coach Joe Cullen who became Jacksonville's defensive coordinator last month .

An undrafted player from North Texas, Orr was an inside linebacker with the Ravens for three seasons (2014-16) before he was forced to retire due to a neck/spine condition. During his final season in 2016, Orr had his best year and became a starter with 133 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.