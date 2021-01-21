Joe Cullen Joining Jaguars as New Defensive Coordinator

The Ravens and Wink Martindale have reportedly lost their third defensive assistant as Defensive Line Coach Joe Cullen will become the Jacksonville Jaguars' new defensive coordinator, per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec and others.
Cullen joins new Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer and returns to a familiar place. Cullen was the Jaguars' defensive line coach from 2010-2012.
The 53-year-old Cullen has been the Ravens' defensive line coach the past five seasons. He is known for his high-energy approach and his raspy voice can often be heard during Ravens' practices.
This year, Cullen coached a veteran defensive line with Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe. Cullen also helped groom rookie Justin Madubuike, who had a strong first season, and others.
The Jaguars were also reportedly interested in Ravens Defensive Pass Coordinator Chris Hewitt and also interviewed Raheem Morris, who took over as the Atlanta Falcons' interim head coach this season.
Cullen is the third departure from Baltimore's coaching staff since the season ended. Former Ravens Linebackers Coach Mike Macdonald officially became the University of Michigan's Defensive Coordinator on Sunday. Defensive Backs Coach Jesse Minter is expected to become the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt.