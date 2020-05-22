Friday, May 22, 2020 05:04 PM

Reports: Joe Flacco Signs One-Year Deal With Jets

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

052220Flacco
Michael Conroy/AP Photo
QB Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco will be reportedly joining his third team in three seasons, and he is remaining in the AFC.

The New York Jets and Flacco have agreed to one-year deal according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas was a scout with the Ravens in 2008 when the Ravens selected Flacco with the 18th pick in the draft. Flacco went on to become Baltimore's starting quarterback for 10-plus seasons, leading them to a championship in 2012 when Flacco was named MVP of Super Bowl XLVII. Baltimore made the playoffs in each of Flacco's first five seasons, and he has a 10-5 career record as a playoff starter.

The Ravens traded the 35-year-old Flacco to the Denver Broncos last offseason, but he only made eight starts before suffering a season-ending neck injury that required surgery in April. Denver released Flacco with a failed physical designation in March, and he is expected to be out until around Sept. 1. Second-round pick Drew Lock took over as the Broncos' starting quarterback.

Flacco said he did not plan to retire after Denver released him, and joining the Jets moves him closer to his hometown of Audubon, N.J. When he returns to health, Flacco is expected to compete for the Jets backup quarterback job behind Sam Darnold. David Fales and Mike White are the other quarterbacks on the Jets' roster.

Related Content

Pernell McPhee Talks About His 2020 Role, Has Visions of a Title
news

Pernell McPhee Talks About His 2020 Role, Has Visions of a Title

As a leader and as a player, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee believes he can bring even more to the table in 2020. 
Ravens' 'Sky Judge' Joint Proposal Approved by Competition Committee
news

Ravens' 'Sky Judge' Joint Proposal Approved by Competition Committee

The Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers proposed an amendment to a rule to add a booth umpire as an eighth game official and a Senior Technology Advisor to the Referee.
QBs Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes
news

Late for Work 5/22: Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes? The Debate Rages On

Ravens receivers are ranked 25th in the league by Pro Football Focus. Mark Andrews is omitted from NFL Network's Bucky Brooks' rankings of the top five tight ends. Tony Jefferson tells Jamal Adams he's a fit in Baltimore.
Former Ravens Cheerleader Has Raised $1 Million for COVID-19 Aid
news

Former Ravens Cheerleader Has Raised $1 Million for COVID-19 Aid

Chris Kopec, aka DJ Kopec, went viral when he hosted a virtual dance party in his basement when the lockdown began.
WR Miles Boykin
news

Miles Boykin Looks Forward to a Breakout Season

The Ravens love Miles Boykin's potential, and the second-year wide receiver looks forward to meeting those expectations.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 5/21: Lamar Jackson Is No. 7 on Pete Prisco's Top 100 Players 

Pro Football Focus analyst believes the Ravens are overrated. Hollywood Brown tops a list of six Ravens who are poised to have a breakout season. 
Mailbag: Who Needs to Make the Biggest Year 2 Jump?
news

Mailbag: Who Needs to Make the Biggest Year 2 Jump?

Could Terrell Suggs return? Can the Ravens keep up with Kansas City? Is this the most talented roster in Ravens history?
Calais Campbell Provides Laptops for Baltimore Students
news

Calais Campbell Provides Laptops for Baltimore Students

Calais Campbell, the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year, has partnered with a Baltimore law firm to provide laptops for disadvantage students who are distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
G Ben Bredeson
news

Fast Learner Ben Bredeson Hopes to Start Quickly

Ben Bredeson started in the 9th grade in high school and as a freshman at Michigan. He will have an opportunity to win a starting job as a rookie guard with the Ravens.
Marquise Brown, Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram II and Nick Boyle
news

Late for Work 5/20: Ravens Could Be the NFL's 'Next Great Dynasty' 

ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranks Ravens' offseason in the middle of the pack. The Ravens have one of the easiest end-of-season schedule stretches. J.K. Dobbins enters a top rookie running back situation. 
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Eisenberg: What Should We Expect From Lamar Jackson in 2020?

Last year's questions have been answered, but there's a new one this offseason. Can Lamar do it again?

Advertising