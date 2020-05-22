Reports: Joe Flacco Signs One-Year Deal With Jets

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas was a scout with the Ravens in 2008 when the Ravens selected Flacco with the 18th pick in the draft. Flacco went on to become Baltimore's starting quarterback for 10-plus seasons, leading them to a championship in 2012 when Flacco was named MVP of Super Bowl XLVII. Baltimore made the playoffs in each of Flacco's first five seasons, and he has a 10-5 career record as a playoff starter.

The Ravens traded the 35-year-old Flacco to the Denver Broncos last offseason, but he only made eight starts before suffering a season-ending neck injury that required surgery in April. Denver released Flacco with a failed physical designation in March, and he is expected to be out until around Sept. 1. Second-round pick Drew Lock took over as the Broncos' starting quarterback.