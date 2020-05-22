Reports: Joe Flacco Signs One-Year Deal With Jets

Joe Flacco will be reportedly joining his third team in three seasons, and he is remaining in the AFC.
The New York Jets and Flacco have agreed to one-year deal according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Jets General Manager Joe Douglas was a scout with the Ravens in 2008 when the Ravens selected Flacco with the 18th pick in the draft. Flacco went on to become Baltimore's starting quarterback for 10-plus seasons, leading them to a championship in 2012 when Flacco was named MVP of Super Bowl XLVII. Baltimore made the playoffs in each of Flacco's first five seasons, and he has a 10-5 career record as a playoff starter.
The Ravens traded the 35-year-old Flacco to the Denver Broncos last offseason, but he only made eight starts before suffering a season-ending neck injury that required surgery in April. Denver released Flacco with a failed physical designation in March, and he is expected to be out until around Sept. 1. Second-round pick Drew Lock took over as the Broncos' starting quarterback.
Flacco said he did not plan to retire after Denver released him, and joining the Jets moves him closer to his hometown of Audubon, N.J. When he returns to health, Flacco is expected to compete for the Jets backup quarterback job behind Sam Darnold. David Fales and Mike White are the other quarterbacks on the Jets' roster.