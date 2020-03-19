Reports: Michael Pierce Is Joining the Vikings

Mar 18, 2020 at 08:23 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

After four seasons with the Ravens, defensive tackle Michael Pierce is reportedly leaving the AFC North for the NFC North.

Pierce has agreed to a three-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Pierce had become a fixture on the Ravens defensive line as a steady run stopper in tandem with Brandon Williams. Pierce carved out his niche in the defensive line rotation the hard way, making the team after not being invited to the NFL Scouting Combine as an undrafted free agent from Samford in 2016. He appeared in every game as a rookie and only missed four games in four years.

The Ravens are reportedly revamping their defensive line with a number of moves, including trading for Calais Campbell as well as signing Michael Brockers. The team has not confirmed these moves, and all signings are pending a physical, which teams have been unable to get during the current nationwide health crisis.

Even before those moves, it was not a certainty that Pierce would return. In Minnesota, Pierce could step into the void left by veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph, who has reportedly left the Vikings after six seasons to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ravens also had another reported departure with wide receiver Seth Roberts heading to Carolina, per Rapoport. Roberts joined the Ravens last offseason and caught 21 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

