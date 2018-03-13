Reports: Ravens Not Picking Up Austin Howard's Option





The Ravens will reportedly have a new starting right tackle in 2018.

Baltimore has decided not to pick up the contract option for Austin Howard, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, meaning he will hit the free-agent market when the new league year opens Wednesday afternoon.

Howard, 30, started all 16 games for the Ravens at right tackle last year after getting signed just before training camp. Releasing him reportedly frees up $3 million in cap space, according to Spotrac.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound lineman is heading into his ninth NFL season. He was graded as the league's 18th-best right tackle by Pro Football Focus.