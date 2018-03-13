Reports: Ravens Not Picking Up Austin Howard's Option

Mar 13, 2018 at 03:36 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

13_AustinHoward_news.jpg


The Ravens will reportedly have a new starting right tackle in 2018.

Baltimore has decided not to pick up the contract option for Austin Howard, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, meaning he will hit the free-agent market when the new league year opens Wednesday afternoon.

Howard, 30, started all 16 games for the Ravens at right tackle last year after getting signed just before training camp. Releasing him reportedly frees up $3 million in cap space, according to Spotrac.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound lineman is heading into his ninth NFL season. He was graded as the league's 18th-best right tackle by Pro Football Focus.

Parting ways with Howard comes a day after the Ravens re-signed versatile lineman James Hurst to a four-year contract reportedly worth $17.5 million. The Ravens could put Hurst or Alex Lewis at right tackle for next year. They may also look to address the position in the draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Is Staying Engaged and Working Hard, But 'You Can't Rush Mother Nature'

Versatile offensive line allows the Ravens to get creative with run blocking. Containing George Pickens will be a priority against Pittsburgh. Ravens sixth-round pick Tyler Badie joins Denver's practice squad.

news

Fans to Receive LED Wristbands for Light Show During Ravens-Steelers Game

Fans' wristbands will be synced to a stadium-wide light show on 'Sunday Night Football' against the Steelers.

news

How Finally Slowing Down Helped J.K. Dobbins Speed Up

J.K. Dobbins has two 100-yard games since returning from arthroscopic knee surgery, and believes he'll get stronger and faster as he continues to get healthier.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Going With All-Black Uniforms vs. Steelers

The Ravens will wear their all-black uniforms for another home game against a division rival.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Steelers

Here's how to track all the action on Sunday Night Football when the Ravens (10-5) host the Steelers (7-8) at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Late for Work 12/29: ESPN Simulation Has Ravens and Bengals Meeting in First Round of Playoffs

Hot defense makes the Ravens a dangerous team in the postseason. Is Morgan Moses the best value free agent of 2022?

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Isn't on a Snap Count, Feels Himself Getting Stronger

John Harbaugh talks about Jerry Rosburg becoming the Broncos' interim head coach. Alex Highsmith is the Steelers' next great outside linebacker. Roquan Smith excited for a full game of Kenny Pickett.

news

John Harbaugh on Ed Reed: 'Bethune-Cookman Made a Great Hire'

John Harbaugh expects Ed Reed to excel in his new role as head coach at Bethune-Cookman.

news

Lamar Jackson Still Not at Ravens Practice

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters are also not back yet.

news

Tylan Wallace Designated for Return to Practice

Second-year wide receiver Tylan Wallace has been cleared to practice after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this month.

news

Mailbag: What's Ravens' Best Playoff Path? Should They Rest Starters?

Are the Ravens trying to be careful with J.K. Dobbins? What are the plans to improve the offense for the playoffs? Do the recent wide receiver signings rule out Odell Beckham?

news

Late for Work 12/28: Ravens' Running Game Showing It Can't Be Boxed In

Mike Florio reports that Lamar Jackson has a '50-50' chance of playing vs. Steelers. Mike Tomlin says it's 'disrespectful' to label Mark Andrews as just 'a tight end.'

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising