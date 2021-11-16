Ravens Release Le'Veon Bell, Who Tweets His Appreciation

Nov 16, 2021 at 01:51 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111621-Bell-Release
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell may not experience the Baltimore-Pittsburgh rivalry with the Ravens after all.

Baltimore waived the veteran running back Tuesday after he played in five games with the Ravens with 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Bell commented on his release on social media and thanked General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh for his brief stay in Baltimore. Just a week ago, Bell talked about how much he was enjoying being with the Ravens.

"This hurts but it's been a blessing to be here to say the least, i've enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like and it's a great place to be," Bell wrote in part.

Josina Anderson reported that the Ravens are hopeful Bell can be signed to the practice squad at some point.

Bell's release could signal that Latavius Murray will return soon from his ankle injury, which has sidelined him for the past three games, and it could mean a larger role for Ty'Son Williams joining Devonta Freeman in the running back rotation. Freeman has been the lead back with Murray sidelined.

Bell had three carries and gained just one yard in Thursday night's 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Bell's best showing as a Raven was the week before against the Minnesota Vikings with 11 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown, and he made some critical plays in clutch situations.

Bell was signed to the practice squad in September after season-ending injuries to running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Bell made his debut in Week 4 after starting the year on the Ravens' practice squad.

Bell was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was one of the league's top running backs during his prime. He recently talked about how eager he was to join the Ravens when they called.

