Ravens Release Le'Veon Bell, Who Tweets His Appreciation

Bell's release could signal that Latavius Murray will return soon from his ankle injury, which has sidelined him for the past three games, and it could mean a larger role for Ty'Son Williams joining Devonta Freeman in the running back rotation. Freeman has been the lead back with Murray sidelined.

Bell had three carries and gained just one yard in Thursday night's 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Bell's best showing as a Raven was the week before against the Minnesota Vikings with 11 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown, and he made some critical plays in clutch situations.

Bell was signed to the practice squad in September after season-ending injuries to running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Bell made his debut in Week 4 after starting the year on the Ravens' practice squad.