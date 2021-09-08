Reports: Ravens Sign Le'Veon Bell to Practice Squad

Needing more depth at the running back position, the Ravens have reportedly turned to a former rival for help. Baltimore has signed former Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Le'Veon Bell to the practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Bell would be expected to join the 53-man roster as soon as he is ready. The Ravens are shorthanded at running back heading into their Monday night season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.
J.K. Dobbins, who was expected to be Baltimore's lead running back, was lost for the season after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the preseason finale against Washington. According to multiple reports, third-year running back Justice Hill suffered a torn Achilles tendon last week and will also be lost for the year.
Losing Hill would leave Gus Edwards and Ty'Son Williams as the two running backs on the 53-man roster, creating a need for a No. 3 running back that Bell could fill.
A former four-time Pro Bowler with the Steelers, the 29-year-old Bell has not played at his peak level since 2017, his last season in Pittsburgh when he rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns.
After sitting out the 2018 season in a contract dispute, Bell spent less than two seasons with the New York Jets (2019, 2020), before he was released in October of 2020 and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Bell gained 789 yards and averaged 3.2 yards per carry in 2019 with the Jets, and gained 254 yards on 63 carries as a backup with Kansas City last season.
The Ravens reportedly worked Bell and other running backs out earlier this week to get an in-person look at what kind of shape he's in and determine what he could bring to the team.