Reports: Ravens Sign Le'Veon Bell to Practice Squad

Losing Hill would leave Gus Edwards and Ty'Son Williams as the two running backs on the 53-man roster, creating a need for a No. 3 running back that Bell could fill.

A former four-time Pro Bowler with the Steelers, the 29-year-old Bell has not played at his peak level since 2017, his last season in Pittsburgh when he rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns.

After sitting out the 2018 season in a contract dispute, Bell spent less than two seasons with the New York Jets (2019, 2020), before he was released in October of 2020 and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Bell gained 789 yards and averaged 3.2 yards per carry in 2019 with the Jets, and gained 254 yards on 63 carries as a backup with Kansas City last season.