Reports: Ravens Sign Le'Veon Bell to Practice Squad

Sep 07, 2021 at 08:26 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

090721-Bell
Keith Srakocic/AP Photos
RB Le'Veon Bell

Needing more depth at the running back position, the Ravens have reportedly turned to a former rival for help. Baltimore has signed former Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Le'Veon Bell to the practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Bell would be expected to join the 53-man roster as soon as he is ready. The Ravens are shorthanded at running back heading into their Monday night season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

J.K. Dobbins, who was expected to be Baltimore's lead running back, was lost for the season after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the preseason finale against Washington. According to multiple reports, third-year running back Justice Hill suffered a torn Achilles tendon last week and will also be lost for the year.

Losing Hill would leave Gus Edwards and Ty'Son Williams as the two running backs on the 53-man roster, creating a need for a No. 3 running back that Bell could fill.

A former four-time Pro Bowler with the Steelers, the 29-year-old Bell has not played at his peak level since 2017, his last season in Pittsburgh when he rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns.

After sitting out the 2018 season in a contract dispute, Bell spent less than two seasons with the New York Jets (2019, 2020), before he was released in October of 2020 and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Bell gained 789 yards and averaged 3.2 yards per carry in 2019 with the Jets, and gained 254 yards on 63 carries as a backup with Kansas City last season.

The Ravens reportedly worked Bell and other running backs out earlier this week to get an in-person look at what kind of shape he's in and determine what he could bring to the team.

Related Content

news

Mark Andrews Sees Potential to Take His Game Higher

Excited about the weapons Baltimore has added, Mark Andrews enters this season with a great attitude, a new contract and the potential to have his best season. 
news

Lional Dalton Has a Message Following Life-Saving Kidney Transplant

The former Ravens defensive tackle is recuperating in the Baltimore area after getting surgery on Aug. 27.
news

Eisenberg: I'm Tired of Talking About Injuries

You'd think the Ravens' season was about to veer off a cliff and effectively end before it begins. But that's not the case, not at all.
news

Late for Work 9/7: What Lamar Jackson's Critics Are Overlooking in the 'Figuring Him Out' Debate 

Reaction to Mark Andrews' contract extension. The Ravens reportedly worked out Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman after Justice Hill suffered a season-ending injury.
news

Ravens Agree to Four-Year Contract Extension With Mark Andrews

Baltimore's Pro Bowl tight end reportedly gets $56 million, making him the third-highest paid tight end in average salary.
news

News & Notes: Kevin Zeitler Returns to Practice

The Ravens have been dominant in Week 1 under John Harbaugh. Raiders tight end Darren Waller, an ex-Raven, is a matchup nightmare. Baltimore has been studying Raiders videotape for months.
news

Now 100-Percent Healthy, Marquise Brown Expects to Hit the Ground Running

Wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown says he's totally healthy after missing almost all of training camp with a hamstring injury.
news

Around the AFC North: Record Predictions for Division Foes

With Week 1 about to begin, predictions for the 2021 season are rolling in. Here's what some pundits expect in the AFC North, viewed by many as the toughest division in the NFL. 
news

Ravens Sign Josh Bynes to Practice Squad

The veteran linebacker is back for his third run in Baltimore, adding valuable depth.
news

Late for Work 9/6: Ravens' Front Office Is Hoarding Draft Capital 

The Ravens have 10 picks in next year's draft. James Proche is fined for taunting, despite no penalty. Odafe Oweh got the rookies' lowest PFF grade in the preseason.
news

Cover Story - Once A Raven

Find The Codes
Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising