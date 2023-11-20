Reports: Ravens to Sign Tight End Scotty Washington 

The 26-year-old Washington was on the Steelers' practice squad this season before being released on Nov. 14. Undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020, Washington spent two seasons on the Bengals' practice squad and was with New England's practice squad in 2022 season, appearing in one game for the Patriots.

Three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews is out indefinitely after suffering an ankle injury in Thursday night's victory over the Bengals. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Andrews has an “outside chance” to return this season, but the Ravens will have to adjust in the immediate future without Andrews who had 45 catches, 544 yards and a team-high six touchdown catches this season. Not only is Andrews a superb receiver, but he will be missed as a blocker.