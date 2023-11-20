Reports: Ravens to Sign Tight End Scotty Washington 

Nov 20, 2023 at 06:20 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112023reports
Aaron Doster/AP Photo
Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver Scotty Washington (14) participates in a drill during an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

The Ravens will reportedly sign tight end Scotty Washington, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC in Houston.

The 26-year-old Washington was on the Steelers' practice squad this season before being released on Nov. 14. Undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020, Washington spent two seasons on the Bengals' practice squad and was with New England's practice squad in 2022 season, appearing in one game for the Patriots.

Three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews is out indefinitely after suffering an ankle injury in Thursday night's victory over the Bengals. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Andrews has an “outside chance” to return this season, but the Ravens will have to adjust in the immediate future without Andrews who had 45 catches, 544 yards and a team-high six touchdown catches this season. Not only is Andrews a superb receiver, but he will be missed as a blocker.

The Ravens have reportedly worked out a group of tight ends since Andrews' injury, including former first-round pick O.J. Howard, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

The 29-year-old Howard had his best year in 2018 with 34 catches, 565 yards and five touchdowns. He played 10 games for the Texans last season with 10 catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

