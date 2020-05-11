Ravens Officially Sign Veteran Guard D.J. Fluker

Others competing to start at right guard include Ben Powers and draft picks Tyre Phillips (third round) and Ben Bredeson (fourth round). Entering his eighth season with 88 career starts, Fluker has by far the most experience.

Fluker was released by Seattle on April 26 after the Seahawks signed center/guard B.J. Finney in free agency and selected guard Damien Lewis of LSU in the third round of the draft.

Last season, the 6-foot-5, 342-pound Fluker made 14 starts at right guard and played the third most snaps (863) of any Seahawks offensive lineman while helping them make the playoffs. He's a big-bodied, mauling blocker that in perfect in a downhill, power scheme.