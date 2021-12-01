Returning to Pittsburgh Is Emotional for Alejandro Villanueva. The Game? Not More Than Usual

Villanueva took the same kind of outlook on the entire Ravens-Steelers rivalry itself, saying it doesn't compare to the soccer rivalries he grew up with in Spain.

"I think the media loves this rivalry. Obviously, the ratings go up, tickets go up," he said. "I come from a country where there's a true rivalry between two giants, in Real Madrid and Barcelona. … To me, that's a rivalry. That's a rivalry that's tearing the country apart.

"This is just two good teams that happen to play each other twice a year, usually in the cold, from working towns, so everybody just wants to be the most 'blue-collar,' if you will. I always saw the Brazilian players on Real Madrid and Barcelona just completely ignoring everything else that came with the rivalry, and I feel somewhat like that."

Villanueva is impressed with the way that the Ravens and Steelers have continually battled it out for so many years while everybody else goes through constant turnover. He credited head coaches John Harbaugh and Tomlin with "resisting to give in to each other."

But this week, he's just locked into his preparation for a defense he knows well. It remains to be seen whether the Steelers will have All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who has the second-most sacks in the league but is currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Villanueva knows the impact players don't stop there. Even though Pittsburgh's defense is ranked 25th in the NFL, they have a dangerous front.