Right Tackle Ja'Wuan James Returns to Practice

Dec 08, 2021 at 01:23 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120821-James
Wilfredo Lee/AP Photos
OT Ja'Wuan James

The Ravens have designated offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James for a return to practice, allowing him to take the field Wednesday.

Baltimore signed James in June after he was released by the Denver Broncos. He has been on injured reserve this season after tearing his Achilles while training in May, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said last month that James might return in December if he did not suffer any setbacks.

James has not seen game action since 2019, opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Miami Dolphins selected James with the 19th-overall pick in the 2014 draft out of Tennessee. He started every game at right tackle as a rookie and started 62 games during five seasons with Miami.

James signed as a free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2019, but he played just three games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

James would be a welcome addition to the Ravens' offensive line rotation that lost starting right tackle Patrick Mekari to a hand injury during Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harbaugh said Mekari "could be (out) a few weeks."

In replacing Mekari, Tyre Phillips had a tough time with Steelers edge rusher T.T. Watt, who had 3.5 sacks and was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Baltimore's line has been without All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who played just one game before undergoing his latest ankle surgery that ended his season. Lamar Jackson has been sacked an NFL-high 37 times this season, and the Ravens will face another potent pass rush Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, led by Myles Garrett (14 sacks) and Jadeveon Clowney (3.5 sacks).

In other roster moves, the Ravens activated defensive back Kevon Seymour from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Seymour has spent most of the season on the practice squad but made his season debut Week 12, playing 17 snaps on special teams against the Browns.

All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who suffered a season-ending torn pec injury Sunday, was placed on injured reserve.

