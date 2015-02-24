Risers, Fallers From NFL Combine

WR Kevin White, West Virginia

The chances of White falling to the Ravens at the end of the first round are slim to none after he shined at the combine. White is now garnering buzz as a potential top-five pick after running the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, White has the combination of size and speed that makes him a coveted target in the passing game. He could end up as the first receiver off the board in this year's class.

WR Jaelen Strong, Arizona State

Strong may have also ran his way out of Baltimore's range with a 40-time of 4.44 seconds. Strong is known for his ability to win one-on-one battles for the football, but he showed NFL scouts that he has the speed to beat defenses over the top, too. In a deep receiver class, Strong made a case to come off the board as a first-round pick.

FALLERS