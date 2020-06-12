Robert Griffin III Is Training With a Starter's Mentality

During his two seasons with the Ravens, Griffin has raised his NFL stock much higher. He spent an entire 2017 season out of the league and some people felt his career was over. But he earned his way onto Baltimore's roster in 2018 as a third-string quarterback behind Joe Flacco and Jackson. It was the first time the Ravens kept three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster since 2009. The odds were against Griffin, but he turned them in his favor.

Griffin returned last season as the No. 2 quarterback behind Jackson, and the Ravens kept a third quarterback again in rookie Trace McSorley. Along with Jackson, Griffin and McSorley sharing reps during training camp this year, the Ravens have also signed talented undrafted rookie quarterback Tyler Huntley of Utah.

However, Griffin is the most veteran quarterback on the roster and his mobility and comfort with Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman's system makes him well-suited to be Jackson's primary backup. Griffin is counted on to stay ready in case something happens to Jackson. Having a reliable backup quarterback can make the difference between making the playoffs or not once the starter goes down.

In two seasons with the Ravens, Griffin's lone start came in Week 17 last year when Baltimore had already locked up the No. 1 playoff seed. Griffin completed 11 of 21 passes for 96 yards and threw one interception during a 28-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were playing all their starters and had a top-flight defense. Griffin and the offense played without several starters.

It was the first time Griffin had started a game since 2016 with the Cleveland Browns, another chapter in a journey that has taken the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner through the highs and lows of being an NFL quarterback. Griffin was the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year and led the Washington Redskins to the playoffs. However, his career was derailed by injuries and he eventually lost his starting job to Kirk Cousins before the Redskins released him following the 2015 season.

Griffin loves the relationships he has built with the Ravens over the past two seasons, and Baltimore will be a legitimate Super Bowl contender again in 2020. There's plenty to keep Griffin motivated and he'll continue to view himself as a starting quarterback who just happens to be Jackson's backup.