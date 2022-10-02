Ronnie Stanley Inactive, Jason Pierre-Paul Making Debut Against Bills

Pierre-Paul, who has only practiced three days after signing with the Ravens on Sept. 26, is active and hopes to add instant impact to the pass rush. A 12-year veteran with 91.5 career sacks, Pierre-Paul had no doubt he would be ready to contribute against the Bills.

"Yes, I'll be ready this Sunday. I'll definitely be ready," Pierre-Paul said Friday. "I'm playing catch-up, but I've been in this position before, so it's not going to hold me back."

Pierre-Paul joins the lineup at an opportune time, with veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) inactive for Sunday's game. Houston, who tweaked his groin in New England and didn't return to the game, leads the Ravens with 2.0 sacks.

Odafe Oweh and Malik Harrison are the other healthy outside linebackers on the 53-man roster, and outside linebacker Brandon Copeland is active after being called up from the practice squad.

Rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and running back Kenyon Drake are Baltimore's other inactives. Armour-Davis was active for first three games, but cornerback Kevin Seymour, who was signed to the active roster Saturday, is active and will join the cornerback rotation. Seymour is a core special teams player.

The Bills had five starters who were listed as questionable, but wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), safety Jordan Poyer (foot), tight end Dawson Knox (back/hip) and center Mitch Morse (elbow) are all active, along with cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), who is key part of their secondary rotations.