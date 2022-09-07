Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Jets

The Ravens had all but one player practicing Wednesday in preparation for Sunday's regular-season opener against the New York Jets.

Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee) was the team's only non-participant.

Meanwhile, three stars returning from season-ending injuries were limited in Wednesday's session: left tackle Ronnie Stanley, running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters.

Stanley practiced for the first time in about a year Monday, returning to the field after his second ankle surgery. Dobbins has been practicing for about a month, as he returned Aug. 8. Peters took the practice field for the first time Aug. 15.

"I do like what I've seen so far. He's really ascending quickly, especially in the last week, week and a half," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

"My plan is to decide by the end of the week which backs will be up. Really with J.K. [Dobbins], just kind of measure where he's at in terms of how he's moving, and the same with the other guys."

The Jets ruled out starting quarterback Zach Wilson, who is still recovering from a knee surgery three weeks ago. Former Raven Joe Flacco will get the start.

Jets starting left tackle Duane Brown did not practice Wednesday because of a shoulder issue and starting right tackle George Fant (knee) is limited. The Jets already lost starting tackle Mekhi Becton to a season-ending knee injury.