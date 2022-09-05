Ronnie Stanley Debuts at Ravens Practice, Week 1 in Question

It remains to be seen whether Stanley will be able to face the Jets. Head Coach John Harbaugh previously said "there's a chance" Stanley could play Week 1 but it depends on how this week goes. Monday's return was another step in the right direction.

"I thought he looked good in individual," Harbaugh said Monday. "It just depends on how he's doing. A lot of it has to do with how he's feeling, if he's ready to go, if he feels strong, he's moving and feels like he can be successful and we see what we need to see."

Veteran right tackle Morgan Moses said he found himself keeping an eye on Stanley during drills.