Ronnie Stanley Debuts at Ravens Practice, Week 1 in Question

Ronnie Stanley is back on the field for the first time since Week 1 of last season.
Stanley passed his physical on Aug. 26. He was back on the field 10 days later, six days before the Ravens' season kicks off Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
It remains to be seen whether Stanley will be able to face the Jets. Head Coach John Harbaugh previously said "there's a chance" Stanley could play Week 1 but it depends on how this week goes. Monday's return was another step in the right direction.
"I thought he looked good in individual," Harbaugh said Monday. "It just depends on how he's doing. A lot of it has to do with how he's feeling, if he's ready to go, if he feels strong, he's moving and feels like he can be successful and we see what we need to see."
Veteran right tackle Morgan Moses said he found himself keeping an eye on Stanley during drills.
"I was like, 'Alright, he looks good, he looks like Ronnie Stanley,'" Moses said. "It's really good to have him out there. Any time you can get an All-Pro tackle back, it just boosts the morale of the team."
Harbaugh said last week that he'd ideally like players coming back from major injuries to have three weeks of practice before playing in a game. However, exceptions can be made.
After playing in the Week 1 season opener in Las Vegas last year, Stanley went on the shelf and ultimately opted to have a second ankle surgery on Oct. 19 of 2021.
"This is the best decision not only for my health, but also for the team long term," Stanley said at the time. "I look forward to supporting my team from the sideline this season and coming back fully healthy in 2022."
Stanley's ankle was originally injured on Nov. 1 of 2020 when Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt landed on the back of his leg. Stanley had signed a five-year contract extension two days prior.